Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Home Video Picks & Passes 02.14.21

Netflix and Amazon offerings are featured.

A new film focuses on carrying one another’s burdens.
A new film focuses on carrying one another’s burdens. (photo: Amazon)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) — PICK

Herself (2020) — PICK


Two strong films from last year’s Sundance Film Festival are available for streaming, one on Netflix and one on Amazon.

Netflix has Dick Johnson Is Dead from documentarian Kristen Johnson (Cameraperson), an arrestingly personal, quirky record of the filmmaker’s relationship with her aging father. 

A psychiatrist succumbing to dementia, the elder Johnson is cheerfully frank about his condition and brings endless goodwill to his daughter’s project, which mixes ordinary documentary filmmaking with playful special-effects sequences imagining him succumbing to various violent deaths and also entering heaven, meeting Jesus, and being reunited with his wife.

On Amazon there’s Phyllida Lloyd’s Herself, about a battered Dublin woman named Sandra (Clare Dunne) going to desperate lengths to try to protect herself and her daughters from their abusive father.

The conflict is wrenchingly familiar; less uncommon is the generosity of people supporting Sandra in her hour of need. It’s an inspiring story about what can happen when we go to extraordinary lengths to carry one another’s burdens.

Bonus Pick: Also on Amazon: Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, one of my top 42 films of the last 21 years (see the Jan. 17 issue and NCRegister.com).

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Dick Johnson Is Dead: Staged, sometimes bloody mock-death sequences; much discussion of death and mortality. Teens and up. Herself: Graphic sequences of domestic violence; strong language. Mature viewing.

 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up