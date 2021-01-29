Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Home Video Picks & Passes 01.31.21

Danny Kaye’s finest moment has a new Blu-Ray edition.

Danny Kaye stars in a comedy classic.
Danny Kaye stars in a comedy classic. (photo: Paramount Pictures)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

The Court Jester (1956) PICK

Celebrating its 65th anniversary with a new Blu-Ray edition is Danny Kaye’s finest moment, The Court Jester: a member of a tiny club of brilliant comedies, with The Princess Bride and Galaxy Quest, that manage to spoof a genre while also ideally exemplifying it.

Would you believe me if I said it’s the best Robin Hood movie and the best Zorro movie? Our family loves The Adventures of Robin Hood and The Mark of Zorro, but we revisit The Court Jester far more often — and not just because Basil Rathbone, the sword-fighting villain in all three, is at his best here.

It’s a parody, but also a genuinely entertaining swashbuckling tale, with an evil usurper king (Cecil Parker), a treacherous knight (Rathbone) and a Robin Hood / Zorro type hero-outlaw called the Black Fox (Edward Ashley) — a supporting player in the misadventures of Hubert Hawkins (Kaye), a former circus performer and the meekest of the Fox’s merry men.

Charged with caring for the royal infant who is the true heir to the throne, Hawkins longs to take an active part in the resistance — ideally winning the heart of the Fox’s lovely, duty-minded daughter, Maid Jean (Glynis Johns).

Best remembered for its classic tongue-twisting wordplay (“the vessel with the pestle”), the film is full of inspired hilarity, from the witty rapid-fire lyrics of the manic musical numbers to Hawkins’ rapid-fire personality changes under hypnosis. Truly, it couldn’t possibly better be!

Caveat Spectator: Comic swashbuckling violence. Fine family viewing.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up