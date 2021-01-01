Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Home Video Picks & Passes 01.03.21

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart and Frank Morgan star in ‘The Shop Around the Corner.’
Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart and Frank Morgan star in ‘The Shop Around the Corner.’ (photo: Public domain)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) — PICK

The Train (1964) — PICK


Is the Jimmy Stewart/Margaret Sullavan romantic comedy The Shop Around the Corner, from the brilliant Ernst Lubitsch, a Christmas movie? Check out the new Warner Bros. Archive Collection Blu-ray and decide for yourself.

With a classic mistaken-identity premise that has inspired a number of lesser films (notably the Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan vehicle You’ve Got Mail), the film is set apart by the deftness with which Lubitsch scratches the surface of ordinary characters and circumstances and reveals the reality behind the deceptive appearances — the doubts beneath vain posturing, the false heart behind a smiling face, the poetic soul behind a prosaic demeanor — all served up with soufflé-like lightness.

Definitely not a Christmas movie, but also with a new Blu-ray edition, John Frankenheimer’s The Train pits Burt Lancaster as a French railroad man with resistance ties against A Man for All Seasons’ Paul Scofield as a cultured Nazi colonel seeking to plunder priceless art as the Nazis retreat from Paris.

Based on a true story, this intelligent, crisply directed thriller brings documentary-like realism and an emphasis on action and problem-solving to exploring an existential question: 

How do you weigh the cultural heritage of a nation against the value of human life?

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: The Shop Around the Corner: An off-screen extramarital affair; a thwarted suicide attempt; romantic complications. Teens and up. The Train: Wartime violence. Teens and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up