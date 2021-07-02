Home Video Picks and Passes 07.04.21

A look at films from 1942 and 2012

Bringing Up Baby (1942) — PICK

The Secret World of Arrietty (2012) — PICK





Notable new home-video editions include a classic screwball comedy and an ultra-gentle animated gem.

The Criterion Collection offers a posh new release of Howard Hawks’ Bringing Up Baby featuring a new, restored 4K digital transfer and a lavish array of bonus features.

Katharine Hepburn is at her effervescent best and Cary Grant modulates his usual debonair charm in a marvelous performance combining stuffiness and injured dignity in the zaniest, most delightful screwball comedy of them all.

Extras include a new video essay on Grant by author Scott Eyman, a documentary on Hawks, a commentary track by Peter Bogdanovich, and an essay by critic Sheila O’Malley.

The Secret World of Arrietty, Ghibli’s enchanting adaptation of Mary Norton’s The Borrowers, is newly available in a limited edition steelbook from Shout! Factory.

Written by Hayao Miyazaki and directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Arrietty explores the hidden wonders of an ordinary house seen through the wide eyes of a heroine who is only 4 inches tall.

Extras include feature-length storyboards and interviews with Miyazaki and Yonebayashi.

Caveat Spectator: Bringing Up Baby: Mild comic menace; a fleeting jocular reference to cross-dressing. The Secret World of Arrietty: A couple of mildly frightening moments. Both are fine family viewing.