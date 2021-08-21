Support the register

Have You Watched ‘Lilies of the Field’ Lately?

Home Video Picks & Passes 08.15.21: A classic Catholic film makes the list.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) — PICK

Jaws (1975) — PICK

Lilies of the Field (1963) — PICK

Soul Surfer (2011) — PICK


Widely remembered today as the film for which Sidney Poitier became the first Black actor to win an Oscar in a leading performance, Lilies of the Field is more than a historical landmark. 

The plot — a small community of German nuns imposes on a Baptist handyman to support their dream of building a chapel — is conventional, but realized with sharp cultural observations and genuine spirituality as well as humor. Amen! 

Now on Amazon, How to Train Your Dragon is smartly made family entertainment that throws together dragons and Vikings and comes up with something pretty cool. Based on a true story, Soul Surfer is better-than-average faith-based fare about a young surfer from a devout Christian family who loses her arm in a shark attack.

Finally, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is still one of the best thrillers ever made — and rewards any number of rewatchings.

 

Caveat Spectator: How to Train Your Dragon: Animated fantasy violence; scary images; brief mildly risqué humor; a few Norse polytheistic references. Older kids and up. Jaws: Intense shark-related violence and menace; brief sexual themes and shadowy nudity (no sex); limited profanity and crude language. Mature viewing. Lilies of the Field: Nothing problematic. Fine family viewing. Soul Surfer: A fleeting, understated shark attack and medical aftermath (nothing too graphic). Teens and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

