EWTN Will Honor Our Lady of Fatima With Programming

SUNDAYS, Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 9pm

The Engineering That Built the World

HISTORY This series profiles engineering innovators who spearheaded some of history’s best-known construction projects, including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Panama Canal, the Transcontinental Railroad and the Statue of Liberty. TV-PG.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, Oct 12-13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN At 4pm Tuesday, the animated film The Day the Sun Danced accurately relates Our Lady’s visits and message of repentance and prayer to Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.

At 4:30pm, live, is the annual Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal.

At 5am, live, Wednesday, is Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima, with the Blessing of the Sick and the Farewell (re-airs 3pm).

At 9am, live, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., is the Eucharistic and Marian Worldwide Children’s Holy Hour.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 10pm

Life From Above

PBS This episode, “Patterned Planet,” focuses on Australia’s outback and the Congo’s forests as it explores the wonders of God’s creation. A re-air from 2019.

THURSDAY, Oct. 14, 10pm

EWTN Pro-Life Weekly

EWTN Catherine Hadro and guest experts report the latest pro-life news. TV-PG.

SATURDAY, Oct. 16, 2pm

My Highway to Heaven: Carlo Acutis and the Eucharist

EWTN “To be always united to Jesus is my program of life,” said Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006).

He loved the Blessed Mother and created the Eucharistic website MiracoliEucaristici.org to list the world’s miracles of Jesus’ Real Presence and to spotlight Eucharistic saints.

SATURDAYS, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, 6pm

Metanoia

EWTN From the holy sites in the Holy Land, people relate their conversion stories.

SUNDAY, Oct. 17, 5pm

The Church Universal

EWTN This episode, “Family-Centered Approach to Chastity Education,” tells parents how to communicate with their kids and teach them the beauty of chastity. Re-airs 5am Tuesday.

TUESDAY, Oct. 19, 7:45am

Treasure Island

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Pirates and peg legs and buried treasure, but especially courage and loyalty, are the stuff of this 1934 adventure film based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 same-named novel.

Jackie Coogan, Wallace Beery and Lionel Barrymore star. A-1.

SATURDAY, Oct. 23, 5:30am

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Deacon Jack Herndon tells host Tom Peterson about his conversion from secularism. TV-PG.





Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.