EWTN Programming Celebrates St. Thérèse

SUNDAY, Sept. 26

The Holy Rosary

EWTN “The Rosary is the ‘weapon’ for these times,” said St. Padre Pio.

At 3am: The Rosary, Spiritual Sword of Our Lady; 7:30am: The Holy Land Rosary with the Glorious Mysteries; 9:30am: Holy Rosary With the MFVA Fathers; 3:30pm: Holy Rosary From Lourdes; 9:30pm: Holy Rosary With Mother Angelica.

SUNDAY, Sept. 26, 10pm

The Little Flower in Africa

EWTN The relics of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, brought to South Africa in 2010, helped foster people’s devotion to Carmelite spirituality and to her “little way.”

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Sept. 27-Oct. 1, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Digital Catholics: Catholic Church and Media

EWTN Sister Helena Burns of the Daughters of St. Paul asks Catholics to use media responsibly, reminds parents to guide their children’s media use, urges everyone to respect the dignity of the human person, shows how to use the media to catechize and to evangelize, and explains that using the media rightly can help us humanize ourselves and others. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29, 2pm

The Passion of Joan of Arc

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1928 silent drama from Carl Dreyer stars Renée Jeanne (“Maria”) Falconetti as French heroine St. Joan (1412-1431) and uses the transcript of her illegal trial by French bishops loyal to the English to depict her strength and holiness during her jailing, conviction and execution. Eugene Silvain and Andre Berley also star. A-II, TV-PG.

FRIDAY, Oct. 1, 2:30am

Quo Vadis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1951 epic from Mervyn LeRoy, based on a screenplay adaptation of Polish author Henryk Sienkiewicz’s same-named 1896 novel, stars Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr, Leo Genn and Peter Ustinov. Set during Roman tyrant Nero’s persecution of Christians, 64-68 A.D., it asks us all, “Quo vadis?” (the Latin for “Where goest thou?”).

SATURDAYS, Oct. 2, Oct. 9, 6:30pm

Turley Talks

EWTN In these episodes, author K.V. Turley, the Register’s U.K. correspondent, discusses his conversion to Catholicism and his occupations in Rome.

On Oct. 2, Edward Pentin, the Register’s Rome correspondent, visits Walsingham and speaks with Turley about his work in the Eternal City, as well as his journey from Anglicanism to the Catholic Church.

On Oct. 9, Turley interviews Aidan Mackey, a worldwide expert on Catholic writer and poet G.K. Chesterton.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 6, 3:30pm

Living Divine Mercy

EWTN Father Chris Alar of the Marians of the Immaculate Conception cites stories of Catholics who have given great example of living out the Divine Mercy devotion.

SATURDAY, Oct. 9, 10pm

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN Guests Gerry Faust, former football coach at Notre Dame, and newly retired professional quarterback Philip Rivers discuss living their Catholic faith in the world of sports.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.