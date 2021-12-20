Celebrate Christmas at the Vatican

SUNDAY, Dec. 19, 7:30pm

A Charlie Brown Christmas

PBS KIDS In this beloved 1965 Peanuts animated special, Linus recites the true meaning of Christmas via Luke 2:8-14 (KJV), the angel’s message to the shepherds, including, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”





MONDAY, Dec. 20, 11pm

Reclaiming the Carol

EWTN The late Charles Dickens returns in this touching story about the true meaning of Christmas. Re-airings include Friday, Dec. 24, at 3:30pm and 8pm.





FRIDAY, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

EWTN At 10:30am is Christmas Concert From Knock. (Re-airs 5pm Saturday, 1:30pm Sunday, 8pm Friday.) At 1:30pm live, Pope Francis celebrates the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve in Rome (midnight Mass) in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 4am.) At 8pm is the EWTN Family Christmas Special. (Re-airs 10:30pm Saturday.) At 10pm live is the Choral Meditations on the Nativity at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and at 10:30pm live is the shrine’s Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve.

FRIDAY, Dec. 24, 8pm

It’s a Wonderful Life

NBC This 1946 Christmas classic from Frank Capra has a life-affirming message. A-II, TV-PG. Some distressing scenes.

SATURDAY, Dec. 25

Christmas Day

EWTN At 6am live, Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing. (Re-airs 3pm, 10pm.) At 8am live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) At noon live is the Solemn Mass of Christmas Day at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. (Re-airs midnight.) At 2pm, seminarians sing Christmas Matins From Bavaria. (Re-airs 10:30am Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Dec. 25, 7:30am

Star in the Night

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Don Siegel’s Oscar-winning 1945 short movingly portrays the Christmas spirit and the good in people. J. Carrol Naish, Donald Woods and Rosina Galli star.

FRIDAY, Dec. 31, live

New Year’s Eve

EWTN At 3:30pm, Pope Francis delivers his new year’s Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing. At 4pm he presides at Vespers of Thanksgiving in St. Peter’s. At midnight is the Solemn Mass of Reparation From EWTN. (Re-airs at 8am and 6:30pm Saturday.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 1

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN At 4am live Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. (Re-airs 11:30am.) At 3pm is the Marian Procession From the Holy Land in Nazareth.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1, 11am, live

133rd Rose Parade

ABC, HALLMARK, NBC, RFDTV, UNIVISION This year’s colorful parade along Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard steps off.

SATURDAY, Jan. 1, 8pm

Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022

PBS The Vienna Philharmonic plays waltzes, polkas and more by the Strauss family and Josef Hellmesberger Jr.