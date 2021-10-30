Celebrate All Saints and All Souls

SUNDAY, Oct. 24, 2am

EWTN In this episode, “Jesus Is Enough,” Sister Maria Teresa recounts her journey from college tennis player to finding her true vocation in the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal.

MONDAY, Oct. 25, 4:30pm

EWTN Today the kids learn to “Start all things with prayer” and to “Always be ready” to do good.





MONDAY-FRIDAY, Oct. 25-29, 5:30pm, 2:30am

The Meaning of Suffering

EWTN These episodes profoundly remind us that light will follow darkness, Jesus cares for us, good will come, and we can rely on God.

TUESDAY, Oct. 26, 6:30pm

Father Michael McGivney: An American Blessed

EWTN A son of Irish immigrants, Father Michael McGivney (1852-1890) founded the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s fraternal and charitable order, in Connecticut in 1882 to assist immigrant Catholic workers and families and to defend the Church from bigotry. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27, 10am

The Engineering That Built the World

HISTORY This episode, “Liberty Rising,” charts the creation and construction, 1875-1886, of “Liberty Enlightening the World,” the true name of our Statue of Liberty. Édouard de Laboulaye (1811-1883) conceived the idea of a gift from the French people to the United States, and sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904) put it into effect. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAYS, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 9pm

Nova

PBS In “Age of Stars” on Oct. 27, scientists discuss what they know about our sun’s origin, age and “life cycle” and describe its characteristics and place in the panoply of stars. In “Milky Way” on Nov. 3, experts explain the cosmic forces that have shaped our galaxy and discuss its likely future.

FRIDAY, Oct. 29, 11:30am

Natural Family Planning: Embracing the Marital Gift

EWTN Moral theologian Janet Smith shows that NFP works and that it is moral, unlike contraception, sterilization and artificial methods of trying to have children. TV-PG.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Nov. 1-Nov. 2

All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

EWTN At 8am, live, on Sunday is Mass in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) At 10am, live, is Holy Mass From Nazareth. At noon, live, is the Solemn Mass of All Saints at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. (Re-airs midnight.) At 8am, live, on Tuesday is Mass in Irondale. (Re-airs noon, 7pm and midnight.) At 5:30pm, in Feasts & Seasons — the Year ’Round, Joanna Bogle describes All Saints’ and All Souls’ devotions in England.

FRIDAY, Nov. 5, 4:45am

Courage of Lassie

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Morgan and collie actor Pal star in this 1946 film about the love between a teen and her trouble-beset-but-ever-faithful dog. Some perils along the way could worry little ones. A-1, TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.