Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Shutterstock)

UK Bishops Call for Prayers as Boris Johnson Admitted to Intensive Care

The official account of the Catholic National Shrine and Basilica of Our Lady at Walsingham echoed Cardinal Nichols’ call for prayer, tweeting Monday: “We need to pray for our Prime Minister.”

Catholic News Agency

LONDON, England — The Archbishop of Westminster led calls for prayers for Britain’s Prime Minister on Monday after Boris Johnson was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus 11 days ago and was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, on Sunday for worsening symptoms.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols issued an appeal for prayers for the Prime Minister in a tweet April 6.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a personal fight on his hands against the vicious coronavirus and needs our prayers. Let us pray for him, all who are suffering and our NHS workers caring for them,” wrote the cardinal, who is president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

In comments to CNA, Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury said: “Seeing the Prime Minister stricken and incapacitated by the very threat we are presently battling surely reminds us of how we are all in this struggle together.”

“We are all praying for Boris Johnson at this time. As Christians, it is the communion of the saints which reminds us how our lives are so bound together. A doctrine which is shining through these days of isolation and confinement in a common struggle."

Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the virus March 27. He went into self-isolation but continued working. On April 5, he was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital suffering from “persistent symptoms.”

Downing Street said in a statement April 6: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The Prime Minister's spokesman said April 7: “The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance.”

“He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

The Department of Health said April 6 that 5,373 of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus had died as of 5pm local time on April 5.