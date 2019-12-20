Pope Francis kisses an image of the Christ Child at Christmas Mass in St. Peter's Basilica Dec. 24, 2018. (Vatican Media/National Catholic Register)

TV Picks 12.22.19

Christmas celebrations abound on EWTN and elsewhere.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Dec. 22, 11:30pm

The Carlow Choir Presents: Joy to the World

EWTN This accomplished choir from Ireland’s County Carlow sings beloved Christmas carols and classical works. Re-airs 4am Tuesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

NBC At 8pm, Catholic director Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, affirms the power of hope and trust. James Stewart and Donna Reed star.

EWTN At 3:30pm, live, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 4am on Christmas.) At 6 pm is the EWTN Family Christmas Special (Re-airs 1pm Thursday.) At 10pm, live, Choral Meditations on the Nativity will precede the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve, at 10:30pm, live, in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 25

Christmas Day

EWTN At 1am, live, will be the Midnight Mass From the Holy Land. At 6am, live, Pope Francis will deliver his Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. (Re-airs 3:30pm and 9:30pm Wednesday.) At 8am, live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word (MFVA) will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas in Irondale. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) At 9:30am is The Catholic University of America Christmas Concert, recorded Dec. 6 in the Basilica of the National Shrine. (Re-airs 5pm). At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Christmas Day in the Basilica of the National Shrine. (Re-airs midnight.) At 8pm, EWTN Live has a “Christmas Show Special.”

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, Dec. 31, Jan. 1

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN At 11am on Tuesday, live, Pope Francis will preside at Vespers of Thanksgiving in St. Peter’s Basilica. (Re-airs 4pm.) At midnight Wednesday in Irondale, the MFVA Fathers will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Reparation in repentance for our sins and those of the whole world. (Re-airs 8am, 6:30pm.) At 6am on Wednesday, live, will be the Angelus With Pope Francis. At 4am, live, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. (Re-airs 11:30am.)

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8am

131st Annual Tournament of Roses Parade

ABC, Hallmark, NBC, RFDTV, Univision The theme for this year’s parade along Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard is “The Power of Hope.” Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez will be the grand marshals.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 1, 9pm

Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2020

PBS Host Hugh Bonneville tours the Beethoven Museum and other Vienna landmarks; the Vienna Ballet performs; and the Vienna Philharmonic under guest conductor Andris Nelsons plays Strauss family waltzes and polkas, Suppé’s Light Cavalry Overture and more.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.