TV Picks 08.30.2020

Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979) explains the place of the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris in the hearts of the city, France and the entire Catholic world.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Aug. 30, 11:30am

Vaticano

EWTN This special explores the paintings and drawings of Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, 1483-1520). His works include masterpieces such as The Transfiguration, the Sistine Madonna and the magnificent frescoes in the Raphael Rooms in the Vatican Palace.

SUNDAY, Aug. 30, 4pm

Ben-Hur

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This reverent, never-to-be-missed 1959 epic from William Wyler won a record 11 Oscars and was based on General Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ. Charlton Heston, Haya Harareet, Stephen Boyd and Hugh Griffith star.

SUNDAY, Aug. 30, 4pm

Life Is Worth Living

EWTN In this “The Stones of Notre Dame” episode from his 1950s top-rated weekly TV program, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979) explained the place of the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris in the hearts of the city, France and the entire Catholic world.

SUNDAYS, 9pm

Life on the Rock

EWTN Each week, Father Mark Mary and his fellow Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word host Catholics, both lay and clerical, who describe their efforts for Christ and the faith.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 11:30am, 11:30pm

Women of Grace

EWTN In these episodes, “Bringing It to the Streets: Catholic Evangelization,” Steve Dawson, founder-director of St. Paul Street Evangelization, tells Johnnette Williams how his international group equips, trains and motivates members to “Work with God for the salvation of souls through the proclamation of the Gospel in the public square.”

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 9pm

Nova: Meteor Strike

PBS Early on Feb. 15, 2013, an undetected, sizable meteor exploded above the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia’s southern Ural region. Scientists quickly sought fragments for study. This was Russia’s biggest such blast since Tunguska in 1908. A re-air from March 2013.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 12:10pm

The Catholic University of America: Mass of the Holy Spirit

EWTN This annual Mass will celebrate the school’s century-long legacy of academic achievement and spiritual reinforcement for our Church and our nation.

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 9pm

Secrets of Selfridges

PBS In 1909, American retail magnate Harry Gordon Selfridge (1858-1947) used sales expertise gained at Chicago’s Marshall Field’s store to create Selfridges, a revolutionary department store in London geared to make shopping easy and enjoyable for customers. A re-air from 2013.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 5am

Suffering and What to Do With It

EWTN The late Father Benedict Groeschel of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and Alice von Hildebrand explore the mystery of suffering and the role of faith in dealing with it.

