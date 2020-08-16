SUNDAY, Aug. 16, 10am
EWTN Bookmark
EWTN Doug Keck interviews author Kevin Symonds about his 2015 books, Refractions of Light: 201 Answers on Apparitions, Visions and the Catholic Church and Pope Leo XIII and the Prayer to St. Michael.
MONDAY-THURSDAY, Aug. 17-20
Democratic National Convention
MAJOR NETWORKS Live coverage might be just three hours per day. Presumptive nominee Joe Biden is to accept his party’s nod on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19, 8pm
EWTN Live
EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s guest, Dr. Gerard Verschuuren, is a human genetics and computer program expert whose many books include A Catholic Scientist Proves God Exists; In the Beginning; and How Science Points to God.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19, FRIDAY, Aug. 21, 1pm
At Home With Jim & Joy
EWTN Jim and Joy Pinto’s guests, Charley and Diane Monaghan, founded the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents to serve the spiritual needs of parents whose children have died. In two parts.
FRIDAY, Aug. 21, 5:30pm
Story of Knock
EWTN On the rainy evening of Aug. 21, 1879, in tiny Knock, County Mayo, the Queen of Heaven appeared to the villagers by the parish church with the Lamb of God, St. Joseph, St. John the Evangelist and accompanying angels. Mary said nothing, but she conveyed a message of love and caring for the Irish people during a time of scarcity and agrarian unrest.
MONDAY-THURSDAY, Aug. 24-27
Republican National Convention
MAJOR NETWORKS Live coverage might be just three hours per day. President Donald Trump is expected to make his acceptance speech on Thursday.
THURSDAY, Aug. 27, 10:30pm
Defending Life
EWTN “A Journey Through a Baby’s First Nine Months” provides a fascinating look at the earliest months of our lives. Advisory: TV-PG.
FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 9pm
Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019
PBS In the gardens of the Schönbrunn Palace, Gustavo Dudamel conducts and pianist Yuja Wang is the featured guest.
Selections include Rhapsody in Blue, Chopin’s Waltz in C sharp minor, op.64 #2, Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever, Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, op. 95, “From the New World” and more.
A re-air from last year.
SATURDAY, Aug. 29-SUNDAY, Sep. 20
131st Tour de France
NBCSN Professional cycling’s legendary race begins on Aug. 29 with the Gran Depart in Nice and will finish on the Champs Elysées in Paris three weeks later.
Early mornings will feature live coverage, and evenings will have recaps.
La Course, the one-day women’s event on Saturday will also air on NBCSN.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.