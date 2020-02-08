(Public domain)

TV Picks 08.02.20

Saints and Mary are highlights on EWTN

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Aug. 2, 4:30pm

Savoring Our Faith

EWTN Voluntas Dei Father Leo Patalinghug prepares favorite Slovakian dishes and flavors his recipes with Catholic teachings “in bite-size portions.”

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5, 8pm

Animals With Cameras: A Nature Miniseries

PBS The cameras follow Chilean devil rays, Turkish brown bears and sheep-protecting French dogs.

THURSDAY, Aug. 6, 7:30am

Jim Thorpe: All American

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES No Summer Olympics until next year, but this 1951 drama from Michael Curtiz is solid Olympics-themed fare — telling, as it does, the story of Jim Thorpe, the Catholic and Native American star of the 1912 Games and his subsequent life struggles. Burt Lancaster, Charles Bickford and Phyllis Thaxter star. Advisory: Family tragedy. A-II, TV-PG.

FRIDAY, Aug. 7, 5:30pm

The Reformation: Disagreement and Chaos

EWTN Protestant leaders rebelled against Catholicism and soon began warring with each other over theology and how to interpret Scripture. TV-PG. Re-airs 10:30am and 11:30pm Saturday.

FRIDAY, Aug. 7, 8pm

Vianney Speaks

EWTN In this one-man dramatic re-creation, St. Luke Productions’ actor and director Leonardo Defilippis portrays St. John Vianney (1786-1859), the Curé d’Ars, the parish priest of Ars in eastern France. His sanctity, holy sermons and devotion to confession converted many souls, and he continues to inspire souls.

SUNDAY-SUNDAY, Aug. 9-16

Shark Week

DISCOVERY This year’s slate of programs aims to persuade viewers of the need to protect sharks for their role in the oceans’ ecosystems. The shows also visit New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to, says Discovery, “see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans.”

SUNDAYS, Aug. 9, Aug. 16, 5:30pm

Saints vs. Scoundrels: St. Joan of Arc vs. Maximilien de Robespierre

EWTN This two-part episode in Benjamin Wiker’s long-running series depicting intellectual encounters between Catholic saints and secular wrongdoers pits St. Joan of Arc (ca. 1412-1431) against Maximilien de Robespierre (1758-1794), a persecutor of the Church during the French Revolution. Part I re-airs Aug. 15, and Part 2 re-airs on Aug. 22, both at 6:30am.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 10-14, 5:30pm

Blue-Collar Apologetics

EWTN John Martignoni shows how to defend Catholicism well. Re-airs 2:30am.

SATURDAY, Aug. 15

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN At 8am, live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate Mass of the Assumption in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. At noon will be the Solemn Mass of the Assumption from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.