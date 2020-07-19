(Public domain/Columbia Pictures)

TV Picks 07.19.20

A Jimmy Stewart movie is a good watch.

Daniel J. Engler

DAILY, 3:20pm

Live Adoration From EWTN Chapel

EWTN Pray before the Eucharist from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.

MONDAYS-FRIDAYS, 9am

Holy Rosary and Devotions With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word

EWTN Pray with the friars from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. 30 minutes.

WEEKDAYS, July

Programming Blocks

EWTN Use the mass media for evangelization under Mary’s mantle, said St. Maximilian Kolbe (1894-1941). These shows help do just that. Mondays-Fridays: Family Programs,1pm; Saints & Martyrs, 1:30pm; Men’s Programs, 11pm; Saturdays: Apologetics Saturday, 4-6pm.

MONDAY-SATURDAY, July 20-25, MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, July 27-29, 6am

Catholicism on Campus: The Students

EWTN These nine segments cover, in succession: discernment; chastity and the single life; marriage; sobriety and the natural virtues; excellence and work; medical ethics and life issues; war and peace; social teaching; and politics.

TUESDAY, July 21, 5pm

The Choices We Face

EWTN In this episode, “Needed: Catholic Manhood,” Peter Herbeck of Renewal Ministries urges Catholic men and boys to defend faith and family by following Jesus in duty and obedience.

WEDNESDAY, July 22, 8pm

Animals With Cameras, a Nature Miniseries: Part 1

PBS Tiny cameras affixed harmlessly to mammals and other creatures reveal behaviors never seen before. A re-air from 2018. Episodes 2, 3: July 29, Aug. 5. Advisory: Some predation.

WEDNESDAY, July 22, 8pm

The Shop Around the Corner

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Ernst Lubitsch directed this endearing 1940 romantic comedy, based on Miklós László’s 1936 play, Parfumerie, about lovelorn shop clerks Alfred (James Stewart) and Klara (Margaret Sullavan) who misjudge each other — at first. A-II.

SATURDAY, July 25, 3:30pm

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Catholic director Frank Capra helmed this classic 1939 drama in which newcomer and outsider U.S. Sen. Jefferson Smith (James Stewart) rankles his corrupt peers but is just what the American people need. A-II.

SUNDAY, July 26, 3am

Gregorian Chant: The Music of the Angels

EWTN In this documentary, present-day Cistercian monks outline the history and glories of chant ever since the time of Pope St. Gregory the Great.

THURSDAY, July 30, 7am

Lost Worlds

HISTORY This episode, “Ramses’ Egyptian Empire,” profiles Pharaoh Ramses II (ca. 1303-1213 B.C.) and uses graphics and new research to depict the design and construction of his grand hall at Karnak, the Abu Simbel and Ramesseum temples, and Ramses’ tomb.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.