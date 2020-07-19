DAILY, 3:20pm
Live Adoration From EWTN Chapel
EWTN Pray before the Eucharist from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.
MONDAYS-FRIDAYS, 9am
Holy Rosary and Devotions With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word
EWTN Pray with the friars from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. 30 minutes.
WEEKDAYS, July
Programming Blocks
EWTN Use the mass media for evangelization under Mary’s mantle, said St. Maximilian Kolbe (1894-1941). These shows help do just that. Mondays-Fridays: Family Programs,1pm; Saints & Martyrs, 1:30pm; Men’s Programs, 11pm; Saturdays: Apologetics Saturday, 4-6pm.
MONDAY-SATURDAY, July 20-25, MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, July 27-29, 6am
Catholicism on Campus: The Students
EWTN These nine segments cover, in succession: discernment; chastity and the single life; marriage; sobriety and the natural virtues; excellence and work; medical ethics and life issues; war and peace; social teaching; and politics.
TUESDAY, July 21, 5pm
The Choices We Face
EWTN In this episode, “Needed: Catholic Manhood,” Peter Herbeck of Renewal Ministries urges Catholic men and boys to defend faith and family by following Jesus in duty and obedience.
WEDNESDAY, July 22, 8pm
Animals With Cameras, a Nature Miniseries: Part 1
PBS Tiny cameras affixed harmlessly to mammals and other creatures reveal behaviors never seen before. A re-air from 2018. Episodes 2, 3: July 29, Aug. 5. Advisory: Some predation.
WEDNESDAY, July 22, 8pm
The Shop Around the Corner
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Ernst Lubitsch directed this endearing 1940 romantic comedy, based on Miklós László’s 1936 play, Parfumerie, about lovelorn shop clerks Alfred (James Stewart) and Klara (Margaret Sullavan) who misjudge each other — at first. A-II.
SATURDAY, July 25, 3:30pm
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Catholic director Frank Capra helmed this classic 1939 drama in which newcomer and outsider U.S. Sen. Jefferson Smith (James Stewart) rankles his corrupt peers but is just what the American people need. A-II.
SUNDAY, July 26, 3am
Gregorian Chant: The Music of the Angels
EWTN In this documentary, present-day Cistercian monks outline the history and glories of chant ever since the time of Pope St. Gregory the Great.
THURSDAY, July 30, 7am
Lost Worlds
HISTORY This episode, “Ramses’ Egyptian Empire,” profiles Pharaoh Ramses II (ca. 1303-1213 B.C.) and uses graphics and new research to depict the design and construction of his grand hall at Karnak, the Abu Simbel and Ramesseum temples, and Ramses’ tomb.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.