TV Picks 07.05.20

Visit Lourdes with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, July 5, 11:30pm

Catholic View for Women

EWTN In this episode, “America Will Not End Abortion Until It Sees Abortion,” pro-life leader Monica Miller tells Teresa Tomeo, Janet Morana and Elena Rodriguez about dismemberment abortions and cites new state laws that remove all protection from babies in the womb. TV-PG.

MONDAY, July 6, 1pm

At Home With Jim and Joy

EWTN Jim and Joy Pinto take viewers’ questions and comments in this new call-in episode. Re-airs 10:30am Thursday.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, July 6-10, 11am, 11:30pm

Women of Grace

EWTN Father Joseph Mary Wolfe of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word talks about “The Spiritual Legacy of Mother Angelica” with Johnnette Williams in this five-segment series. TV-PG.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, July 6-10, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Catholic Korea

EWTN This series’ segments are “The Martyrs,” “Hope and Unity,” “Workers in the Vineyard,” “Escape From North Korea” and “Humble Service.”

SATURDAYS, 10pm

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN In these new episodes, previous guests of Catholic psychologist Ray Guarendi return to tell him of their progress.

TUESDAY, July 7, 6:30pm

The ‘Reformation’

EWTN Pope Leo X (1475-1521) attempted reconciliation with Martin Luther (1483-1546) but finally excommunicated him on Jan. 3, 1521. Re-airs 11pm Wednesday. TV-PG.

THURSDAY, July 9, 9pm

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea — Great Nature, 1933-1945

PBS Americans’ vision for the National Parks remained alive even throughout the Depression and World War II.

SATURDAYS, July 11, July 18, 7am

Coast Guard: Mission Critical

HISTORY This series highlights rescues by U.S. Coast Guard personnel. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, July 12, 11:30am

Challenge to Lassie

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Loosely following Eleanor Atkinson’s 1912 novel Greyfriars Bobby, this 1949 family drama substitutes collie Lassie for the real-life Skye terrier that stayed for years by his master’s grave in 19th-century Edinburgh. Edmund Gwenn, Donald Crisp and Geraldine Brooks star.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, July 13-17, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Lourdes, With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word

EWTN Fathers Joseph Mary Wolfe and John Paul Zeller visit Lourdes, find inspiration in Our Lady’s visits to St. Bernadette and garner facts about the shrine’s history.

WEDNESDAY, July 15, 8pm

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries

PBS This series finale spotlights surprising and humorous behavior in the wild-animal subjects.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.