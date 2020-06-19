SUNDAY, June 21, 6:30am
Where God Weeps
EWTN In this episode, “Empowering Christian Youngsters in the Middle East,” Sister Micheline Mansour tells how she assists young people in Lebanon.
SUNDAY, June 21, 9:30am
EWTN Bookmark
EWTN England’s King Henry VIII beheaded St. Thomas More (1478-1535) for staying true to the Catholic Church. Gerard Wegemer and Stephen Smith tell host Doug Keck about their new book, The Essential Works of Thomas More.
WEDNESDAY, June 24, 8am
EWTN Mass: Nativity of St. John the Baptist
EWTN “He must increase, I must decrease,” said St. John the Baptist about Jesus (John 3:30). Today the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate this solemn feast in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. Re-airs at noon, 6:30pm and midnight.
WEDNESDAYS, June 24, July 1, 10pm
Prehistoric Road Trip
PBS In “We Dig Dinosaurs” on June 24, Emily Graslie examines the Cretaceous period. In “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts” July 1, she studies the more recent fossils.
FRIDAY, June 26, 4am
Web of Faith 2.0
EWTN Viewers’ questions that Fathers John Trigilio and Ken Brighenti answer in this episode include why making reparation for sins is essential.
FRIDAY, June 26, 5:30pm
Ukraine: Acts of the Apostles 2,000 Years Later
EWTN Ukrainian-Greek Catholic priests and lay helpers are rekindling faith and charitable work as their country battles hardships in the post-Soviet period. Re-airs 2:30am Saturday.
SATURDAY, June 27, 2pm
Who Really Discovered America?
HISTORY Experts suggest arrivals before Columbus, in addition to the indigenous peoples, might include Irish, Welsh, Norse, Chinese, Japanese, Polynesians, Hebrews and prehistoric Solutreans. A re-air. Advisory: TV-PG.
SUNDAY, June 28, 3am
J.R.R. Tolkien: An Unexpected Friend
EWTN This EWTN original documentary uncovers parallels with Catholicism in The Lord of the Rings, which J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973) wrote between 1937 and 1949. Re-airs 8pm Friday.
MONDAY, June 29, 3:30am
Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul
EWTN Pope Francis will say Mass and officiate at the imposition of the pallium, the lamb’s wool stole given to metropolitan archbishops. Re-airs 3pm.
SATURDAY, July 4, 12pm
John Paul Jones
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Robert Stack portrays the U.S. war hero.
SATURDAY, July 4, 8pm
A Capitol Fourth
PBS This 40th-annual concert will hail Independence Day, honor military personnel past and present and salute front-line fighters against the coronavirus.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.