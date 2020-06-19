St. Thomas More was a prolific writer. (public domain)

TV Picks 06.21.20

EWTN highlights the feast day of St. Thomas More.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, June 21, 6:30am

Where God Weeps

EWTN In this episode, “Empowering Christian Youngsters in the Middle East,” Sister Micheline Mansour tells how she assists young people in Lebanon.

SUNDAY, June 21, 9:30am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN England’s King Henry VIII beheaded St. Thomas More (1478-1535) for staying true to the Catholic Church. Gerard Wegemer and Stephen Smith tell host Doug Keck about their new book, The Essential Works of Thomas More.

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 8am

EWTN Mass: Nativity of St. John the Baptist

EWTN “He must increase, I must decrease,” said St. John the Baptist about Jesus (John 3:30). Today the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate this solemn feast in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. Re-airs at noon, 6:30pm and midnight.

WEDNESDAYS, June 24, July 1, 10pm

Prehistoric Road Trip

PBS In “We Dig Dinosaurs” on June 24, Emily Graslie examines the Cretaceous period. In “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts” July 1, she studies the more recent fossils.

FRIDAY, June 26, 4am

Web of Faith 2.0

EWTN Viewers’ questions that Fathers John Trigilio and Ken Brighenti answer in this episode include why making reparation for sins is essential.

FRIDAY, June 26, 5:30pm

Ukraine: Acts of the Apostles 2,000 Years Later

EWTN Ukrainian-Greek Catholic priests and lay helpers are rekindling faith and charitable work as their country battles hardships in the post-Soviet period. Re-airs 2:30am Saturday.

SATURDAY, June 27, 2pm

Who Really Discovered America?

HISTORY Experts suggest arrivals before Columbus, in addition to the indigenous peoples, might include Irish, Welsh, Norse, Chinese, Japanese, Polynesians, Hebrews and prehistoric Solutreans. A re-air. Advisory: TV-PG.

SUNDAY, June 28, 3am

J.R.R. Tolkien: An Unexpected Friend

EWTN This EWTN original documentary uncovers parallels with Catholicism in The Lord of the Rings, which J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973) wrote between 1937 and 1949. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

MONDAY, June 29, 3:30am

Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN Pope Francis will say Mass and officiate at the imposition of the pallium, the lamb’s wool stole given to metropolitan archbishops. Re-airs 3pm.

SATURDAY, July 4, 12pm

John Paul Jones

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Robert Stack portrays the U.S. war hero.

SATURDAY, July 4, 8pm

A Capitol Fourth

PBS This 40th-annual concert will hail Independence Day, honor military personnel past and present and salute front-line fighters against the coronavirus.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.