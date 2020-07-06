(Unsplash)

TV Picks 06.07.20

The Solemnity of the Sacred Heart is coming up.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY-SATURDAY, June 8-13, 5:30pm

The Meaning of Suffering

EWTN This series’ episodes focus on the themes of: “Light Out of Darkness,” “A Different Spirit,” “God Cares for You,” “All Things Work to Good,” “From Superficial to Supernatural” and “Grow Older.” Re-airs 2:30am.

TUESDAY, June 9, 8pm

Secrets of the Dead: King Arthur’s Lost Kingdom

PBS The coastal village of Tintagel in Cornwall was a trading center in post-Roman fifth-century Britain and might have been the source of King Arthur legends. A re-air from 2019.

SUNDAY, June 14, 3am

St. Margaret Mary and the Sacred Heart

EWTN In his appearances to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque (1647-1690) in her Visitation convent in Paray-le-Monial, France, Jesus asked her to establish devotion to his Sacred Heart. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

SUNDAY, June 14, live

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN On this feast, Mass, Benediction and Procession of the Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama, is at 10am. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1pm, in the Corpus Christi Mass and Procession From Rome, Pope Francis will say Mass in the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran and lead the procession to the Basilica of St. Mary Major (the Rome coverage was not confirmed as of press time; check EWTN.com for most up-to-date information).

MONDAY-FRIDAY, June 15-19, 5:30pm

The Love of the Heart of Jesus

EWTN In this series, Timothy O’Donnell, president of Christendom College, explores the devotions to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary and shows that they have deep roots in Scripture. Re-airs 2:30am.

TUESDAY, June 16, 7am

America’s Book of Secrets: Presidential Transports

HISTORY This episode assesses Air Force One, the Marine One helicopter, the presidential limousine called “the Beast,” and the presidential bus, called “Ground Force One.” Advisory: TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 10pm

Prehistoric Road Trip

PBS In “Welcome to Fossil Country,” the first episode in a three-part series, science journalist Emily Graslie describes early life forms discovered via the fossil record in the Northern Great Plains states of Nebraska, the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

FRIDAY, June 19

Global Rosary Relay

EWTN “The annual Global Rosary Relay for the sanctification of priests on the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus … recognize[s] and bless[es] the work of priests serving the faithful the world over.” At 7am, priests pray in the Rosary Relay From the Grotto at Lourdes. Re-airs 3:30pm. At 9:30am, the Global Rosary Relay for Priests takes place in 85 countries. Re-airs 9:30pm.

FRIDAY, June 19, 8am, live

EWTN Mass: Solemnity of the Sacred Heart

EWTN “Heart of Jesus, victim for our sins, have mercy on us.” The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Mass in Irondale on this solemnity.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.