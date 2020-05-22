(Unsplash)

TV Picks 05.24.20

Commemorate Memorial Day this week.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, May 24, 8pm

30th Annual National Memorial Day Concert

PBS Presented from various cities this year because of the coronavirus, the concert will feature the National Symphony Orchestra under Jack Everly, military bands and choruses, and star entertainers, all to salute past and present Americans who have served our country, including those now “on the front lines of the pandemic crisis.”

MONDAY, May 25

Catholic Chaplain Documentaries

EWTN At 10am, Frontline Fathers visits padres near the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea. At 5:30pm, Never Far From Home follows chaplains as they carry out their indispensable ministries.

MONDAY, May 25, 10:40am

Pier Giorgio Frassati: Get to Know Him

EWTN Blessed Pier Giorgio (1901-1925), athlete and lay Catholic activist, died of poliomyelitis in his hometown of Turin, Italy, after a short but incredibly fruitful life in which his love for poor people inspired him to acts of personal charity.

MONDAY, May 25, 11:15am

The Great Escape

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Devotion to duty is at the forefront in this 1963 war epic based on a real-life mass escape from a German P.O.W. camp in World War II. Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough star. A-I, TV-PG.

WEEKDAYS, 3pm, 4pm

The Waltons

INSP These re-airs from the beloved family-values drama that ran on CBS, 1972-1981, portray John and Olivia Walton and the seven children they raise in rural Virginia during the Depression and World War II. Ralph Waite, Michael Learned and Richard Thomas star.

SUNDAY, May 31

Pentecost Sunday

EWTN At 4:30am, live, Pope Francis is to celebrate the Solemn Mass of Pentecost in St. Peter’s Basilica. Re-airs at noon. At 2pm, the late Father Andrew Apostoli of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal offers Meditations on the Pentecost.

Monday, June 1, 6:30am

G.K. Chesterton: Apostle of Common Sense

EWTN Host Dale Ahlquist studies the views of the English convert, author and apologist Gilbert Keith Chesterton (1874-1936) on the topic of “Life and Death.”

TUESDAY, June 2, 5:30pm

The “Reformation”

EWTN This episode, “Luther’s Struggles,” investigates the life and tragic legacy of Martin Luther (1483-1546). Re-airs 2:30am and 11pm Wednesday, 10am Friday.

THURSDAY, June 4, 5:30pm

Shepherds Speak

EWTN Archbishop John Baptist Odama of Gulu, Uganda, outlines the country’s Catholic history, morality and cultures.

FRIDAY, June 5, 5:15am

The Wedding in Monaco

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1956 documentary short shows the nuptials of Grace Kelly (1929-1982) and Prince Rainier III (1923-2005) of Monaco.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.