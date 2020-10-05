Editor’s Note: EWTN programming is subject to change in light of the coronavirus crisis. Please see
EWTN.com for the most up-to-date information.
MAY, Various
New Programming Blocks
EWTN At 1pm Monday-Friday, Family Programs. At 1:30pm Monday-Friday, Saints & Martyrs Programs. At 11pm Monday-Friday, Men’s Programs. On Saturdays during 4pm-6pm, Apologetics Saturday.
SUNDAY, May 10, 1:30pm, 4pm
Mother Angelica Teaching Series on Heaven
EWTN Mother explains the keys to eternal salvation, outlines what we must do and elaborates about the Beatific Vision.
SUNDAY, May 10, 2:30pm
Mother’s Day With Bishop Fulton J. Sheen
EWTN “… every human motherhood involves a partnership with the Divine,” wrote Venerable Bishop Fulton Sheen (1895-1979) in his 1953 book, The Way to Happiness. Here, he extols mothers and likens their self-sacrifice to that of the Mother of Jesus.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, May 12-13
Our Lady of Fatima
EWTN This year’s celebration must take place without pilgrims present and so will be in the basilica in Fatima, Portugal. Tentatively: At 4:30pm Tuesday, live, will be the Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. At 5am Wednesday, live, will be the Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima. Encore at 3pm.
SUNDAY, May 17, 1:30pm
A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
EWTN This documentary profiles the far-left organizer Saul Alinsky (1909-1972) and analyzes his baneful influence on U.S. politics and religion, including in some Catholic circles. A re-air.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, May 18-20, 5:30pm
Catholic Scotland
EWTN This three-part EWTN miniseries tours scenic Scotland to visit historic cathedrals, pilgrimage sites, grottos and monasteries and to interview clerical and lay Catholics.
TUESDAY, May 19, 8pm
Sister Kenny
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1946 fact-based story, Catholic actress Rosalind Russell is Elizabeth “Sister” Kenny (1880-1952), the Australian bush nurse who defied medical experts by treating many polio victims with hot compresses and gentle movement, not immobilization.
WEDNESDAY, May 20, 8pm
Spy in the Wild 2
PBS In this episode, an animatronic spy camera inside a pretend polar bear records Arctic Circle animals’ behavior, and another camera does the same in the Antarctic.
WEDNESDAY, May 20, 10pm
Expedition With Steve Backshall
PBS In this new episode, “Suriname: Ghost River,” naturalist and outdoorsman Backshall kayaks an uncharted river in Suriname.
SATURDAY, May 23, 6am
Drums Along the Mohawk
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES “Liberty must at all hazards be supported,” counseled John Adams. Newlyweds Gil (Henry Fonda) and Lana (Claudette Colbert) do just that in this 1939 Revolutionary War classic from John Ford.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.