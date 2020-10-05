(Daniel Ibanez/CNA)

New Programming Blocks

EWTN At 1pm Monday-Friday, Family Programs. At 1:30pm Monday-Friday, Saints & Martyrs Programs. At 11pm Monday-Friday, Men’s Programs. On Saturdays during 4pm-6pm, Apologetics Saturday.

SUNDAY, May 10, 1:30pm, 4pm

Mother Angelica Teaching Series on Heaven

EWTN Mother explains the keys to eternal salvation, outlines what we must do and elaborates about the Beatific Vision.

SUNDAY, May 10, 2:30pm

Mother’s Day With Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

EWTN “… every human motherhood involves a partnership with the Divine,” wrote Venerable Bishop Fulton Sheen (1895-1979) in his 1953 book, The Way to Happiness. Here, he extols mothers and likens their self-sacrifice to that of the Mother of Jesus.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, May 12-13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN This year’s celebration must take place without pilgrims present and so will be in the basilica in Fatima, Portugal. Tentatively: At 4:30pm Tuesday, live, will be the Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. At 5am Wednesday, live, will be the Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima. Encore at 3pm.

SUNDAY, May 17, 1:30pm

A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

EWTN This documentary profiles the far-left organizer Saul Alinsky (1909-1972) and analyzes his baneful influence on U.S. politics and religion, including in some Catholic circles. A re-air.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, May 18-20, 5:30pm

Catholic Scotland

EWTN This three-part EWTN miniseries tours scenic Scotland to visit historic cathedrals, pilgrimage sites, grottos and monasteries and to interview clerical and lay Catholics.

TUESDAY, May 19, 8pm

Sister Kenny

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1946 fact-based story, Catholic actress Rosalind Russell is Elizabeth “Sister” Kenny (1880-1952), the Australian bush nurse who defied medical experts by treating many polio victims with hot compresses and gentle movement, not immobilization.

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 8pm

Spy in the Wild 2

PBS In this episode, an animatronic spy camera inside a pretend polar bear records Arctic Circle animals’ behavior, and another camera does the same in the Antarctic.

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 10pm

Expedition With Steve Backshall

PBS In this new episode, “Suriname: Ghost River,” naturalist and outdoorsman Backshall kayaks an uncharted river in Suriname.

SATURDAY, May 23, 6am

Drums Along the Mohawk

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES “Liberty must at all hazards be supported,” counseled John Adams. Newlyweds Gil (Henry Fonda) and Lana (Claudette Colbert) do just that in this 1939 Revolutionary War classic from John Ford.

