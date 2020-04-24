(EWTN Religious Catalogue)

TV Picks 04.26.20

Upcoming on EWTN: Mother Angelica examines Chapter 26 of St. Matthew’s Gospel

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 26, 11am

Vaticano

EWTN The topic for today’s episode of this recent-news-from-the-Vatican program is “On the Pope’s Schedule in the Time of Quarantine.” Re-airs Thursday at 6:30pm.

SUNDAY, April 26, noon, live

Maronite Liturgy

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa will celebrate Mass in the liturgy of the Maronite Catholic Church. Maronite Catholicism took root in Lebanon and Syria in the early centuries, and its members, many of them now in other lands, are in complete communion with the Holy See. Re-airs Monday at midnight.

TUESDAY, April 28, 8pm

Secrets of the Dead: Building Notre Dame

PBS This documentary program employs interviews with architectural and other historians to chronicle the design, building and continual architectural and engineering innovations of the Gothic Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris (Our Lady of Paris) from its initial phase, 1163-1260, onward. Extensive and intricate CGI animation depicts every stage of the cathedral’s construction and appearance and of the size of the city of Paris from the Middle Ages through the mid-19th century. Advisory: Misunderstands indulgences.

FRIDAY, May 1, 10pm

American Masters: Julia! America’s Favorite Chef

PBS This 2004 documentary tells the life story of celebrity chef Julia Child (1912-2004) and focuses on her love of French cuisine and cooking of all kinds. Highlights include her service in the OSS in World War II and her decades of popularizing fine dining for the public.

SATURDAY, May 2, 3:15pm

On the Waterfront

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Worth seeing every time, this 1954 drama hails from the years when the film industry portrayed Catholic priests as the true heroes they are. Karl Malden is “Father Barry,” a character based on the real-life Jesuit Father John Corridan (1911-1984), who fought to protect dockworkers from crime-corrupted unions in New York City. Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint, Lee J. Cobb and Rod Steiger also star. A-II, TV-PG. Advisory: Mobster menace and violence.

SATURDAY, May 2, 5:30pm

The Doctors of the Church

EWTN Matthew Bunson discusses St. Athanasius of Alexandria (296-373), who endured decadeslong persecution for his stout defense of Catholic truth about Christ’s incarnation. He prompted the saying Athanasius contra mundum (“Athanasius against the world”).

TUESDAY, May 5, 5pm

The Choices We Face

EWTN In this episode, “An Astounding Conversion,” Roy Schoeman tells host Ralph Martin about the visions that accompanied and guided his conversion from Judaism to Catholicism. A re-air, this program will also air on Friday at 6:30am.

FRIDAY, May 8, 10am

Catholic Classics: Living the Scriptures

EWTN Mother Angelica examines Chapter 26 of St. Matthew’s Gospel to show the differences between true repentance, such as St. Peter’s, and remorse, such as that of Judas.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.