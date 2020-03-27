(Unsplash)

TV Picks 03.29.20

EWTN helps the faithful partake in Holy Week.

Editor's Note: EWTN programming is subject to change in light of the coronavirus crisis; the latest Vatican information is below, based on March 27 news from the Vatican. Please see EWTN.com for the most up-to-date information. SUNDAY, March 29, 10pm

The Unfinished Symphony

EWTN This documentary captures the life of Venerable Father Aloysius Schwartz (1930-1992), who founded World Villages for Children, the Sisters of Mary of Banneux and the Brothers of Christ. Father wrote, “This is the secret of constant joy: unselfishness, which means love.” Re-airs April 2, 5am, and April 3, 2pm.

SUNDAY, March 29, 10:15pm

The Pride of the Yankees

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Sam Wood directed this 1942 classic drama about baseball’s beloved Hall of Fame slugger Lou Gehrig (1903-1941) and the love between Gehrig and his wife, Eleanor. Gary Cooper, Teresa Wright and Walter Brennan star. TV-PG.

TUESDAY, March 31, 12:30pm

The Winning Team

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1952 baseball drama tells the story of Hall of Fame pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander (1887-1950) and his wife, Aimee, who supported him through his battles with poor health and alcoholism. Ronald Reagan and Doris Day star. TV-G.

FRIDAY, April 3, 10:30pm

Dishing With Julia Child: The Good Loaf

PBS Four chefs use Julia Child’s recipes for pain de mie and a raisin bread.

FRIDAYS, 6:30pm

Father Timothy Gallagher: What Is God’s Will?

EWTN Father Timothy Gallagher of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary draws upon the writings of St. Ignatius of Loyola, including the Spiritual Exercises. Re-airs 3am Saturdays.

SUNDAY, April 5, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis is to celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus following. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 8am is Palm Sunday Mass with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

FRIDAY, April 10, 6:30pm

A Scriptural Journey of the Via Dolorosa

EWTN Pilgrims meditate upon Scripture along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, April 9-11

The Triduum

EWTN At Thursday, at 11am live, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper from Rome. At 2pm, in Praying With Jesus in the Garden of Olives, the Franciscan Custodians of the Holy Land will pray a Holy Hour in the Basilica of the Agony at the Garden of Gethsemane. At 5:30pm will be Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. On Friday at 11am, live, the Pope is to preside at the Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (Re-airs midnight). At 2:30pm will be the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in the National Shrine. In front of St. Peter’s Basilica, at 7pm, Pope Francis is to preside at the Way of the Cross From Rome. (Re-airs 5:30am Saturday.) On Saturday at 2:30pm, live, the Pope is to celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass From Rome. (Re-airs midnight.) At 8pm will be the Easter Vigil Mass From the National Shrine.

