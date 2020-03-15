Federico Barocci (1535–1612), The Annunciation (Public domain)

TV Picks 03.15.20

A Marian feast is a highlight.

Daniel J. Engler

Editor's Note: Subject to change in light of coronavirus.

SUNDAY, March 15, 10pm

The Queen’s Garden

PBS This documentary follows a year in the life of the five-century-old, 39-acre garden at Buckingham Palace and spotlights its history, landscaping, works of art, garden parties, pond, rare plants, trees and wildlife. A re-air from 2015.

MONDAY, March 16

Spencer Tracy Seafaring Classics

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES At 6:30am, The Old Man and the Sea is the 1958 film version of Ernest Hemingway’s 1952 novel about an aged Cuban fisherman (Tracy) and his final triumph. At 8:15am, Captains Courageous is the 1937 version of Rudyard Kipling’s 1897 novel about a spoiled boy who learns life lessons at sea. Tracy and Freddie Bartholomew star.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, March 16-17

Hail, Glorious St. Patrick

EWTN At 5:30pm Monday, in The Footsteps of St. Patrick, Jane Vietch recounts St. Patrick’s journeys. At 5:30pm Tuesday, in Saints of Europe: St. Patrick, Jesuit Father Bernard McGuckian visits the storied Hill of Tara in County Meath to explain its link to St. Patrick.

TUESDAY, March 17, 4:30pm

The Rising of the Moon

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES John Ford directed this 1957 trilogy in which Irish folks do things their own way, including humoring train conductors and outwitting British officials. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, March 18, 10pm

Food: Delicious Science

PBS In this episode, “We Are What We Eat,” ethnobotanist James Wong and science journalist Michael Mosley study food’s “hidden chemistry.” Re-airs 9pm Thursday. A re-air from 2017.

THURSDAY, March 19, 11:30am, live

St. Joseph Day Mass From the Holy Land

EWTN “St. Joseph, head of the Holy Family and patron of a happy death, pray for us!” This feast day Mass will take place in Nazareth.

MONDAY, March 23, 5:30pm

Ukraine: A Beautiful Witness

EWTN This 2016 documentary portrays happy and devoted Catholic sisters in their lives of prayer and service in orphanages, schools and social assistance. “It’s such a beautiful witness, being a nun,” says Sister Anna Klipatska of the Little Sisters of Mary’s Immaculate Heart in Kiev.

WEDNESDAY, March 25

Feast of the Annunciation

EWTN “Behold the handmaid of the Lord: Be it done unto me according to thy word,” Mary told Gabriel the Archangel. At 5:40am is The Angelus From the Grotto of the Annunciation in Nazareth. At 11:30am, tape-delayed, is the Solemn Mass of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 4pm

St. Francis Xavier and the Samurai’s Lost Treasure

EWTN One of the seven original Jesuits, the great missionary St. Francis Xavier (1506-1552) brought many souls in India to Christ and made converts in Japan, as well. Animated.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.