TV Picks 03.01.20

Classic Catholic movie will air on TCM.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, March 1, 3:15pm

The Song of Bernadette

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Catholic convert Henry King directed this 1943 treasure about the Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearances to then-14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes, France, in 1858. Jennifer Jones, Charles Bickford and Vincent Price star.

Sunday, March 1, 5:30pm

Doctors of the Church: Pope St. Leo the Great

EWTN “Peter has spoken thus through Leo,” cheered bishops at the Council of Chalcedon (451) for the clear teaching of Pope Leo (ca. 400-461) about Jesus’ nature. Pope Leo dissuaded Attila the Hun from attacking Rome in 452. Re-airs 5:30am Monday and 11pm Tuesday.

MONDAY, March 2, 10pm

The World Over

EWTN Raymond Arroyo’s pro-life guests include Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Dorinda Bordlee of the Bioethics Defense Fund, and Luke Goodrich of the Becket Fund. A re-air.

WEDNESDAY, March 4, 9pm

Nova: Secrets of the Forbidden City

PBS Built in 1406-1420, the 980 buildings of this palace-and-temple complex have survived many an earthquake thanks to its architects’ engineering acumen. A re-air from 2017.

FRIDAYS, 5pm

Journey Through Scripture: Genesis to Jesus

EWTN Scott Hahn and Matthew Leonard explain the Scriptures’ role in our salvation journey. Re-airs 5:30am Mondays.

SATURDAY, March 7, 11pm

Web of Faith 2.0

EWTN In this episode, diocesan Fathers John Trigilio and Ken Brighenti answer queries about the Protestant sola Scriptura theory, the authority of the Catholic Church and more.

MONDAY, March 9, 8pm

Journey Home

EWTN In this episode, “Atheism Roundtable,” former atheists Leah Libresco Sargeant and Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble of the Daughters of St. Paul tell host Marcus Grodi about their conversions. Re-airs 1am Tuesday, 2pm Thursday.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, March 9-13, 5:30pm

The Philosopher’s Bench

EWTN In this new season of their miniseries, Jesuit Father Ronald Tacelli and Peter Kreeft of Boston College answer questions about Catholicism and life today.

TUESDAY, March 10, 2am

A Night to Remember

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1958 English drama, based on Walter Lord’s 1955 nonfiction book, recounts the giant ocean liner Titanic’s collision with an iceberg and sinking in the North Atlantic on the night of April 15, 1912, with the loss of around 1,500 lives (counts vary). A-1, TV-PG.

SATURDAY, March 14, 6:30pm

The Church and the Poor: A Lenten Pilgrimage

EWTN In this retreat, “Jesus, the Living Water,” Father Richard Ho Lung of the Missionaries of the Poor and his team remind viewers that we are called to help sinners and outcasts just as Jesus did.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.