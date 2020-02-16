(Shutterstock)

TV Picks 02.16.20

The beginning of Lent is featured on EWTN.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY, Feb. 17, 10am

Mother Angelica Live Classics: Where Is Prison?

EWTN Mother Angelica says “those who do not know God are in a spiritual prison.”

MONDAY, Feb. 17, 1pm

At Home With Jim and Joy

EWTN In this “Call-In Show” episode, hosts Jim and Joy Pinto answer viewers’ calls and emails.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19, 12:30pm

Mighty Joe Young

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Loyalty, promises kept and kindness to animals are at the forefront in this 1949 fantasy classic. After animal-act promoters scouting in Africa discover a 12-foot-tall gorilla, Mighty Joe Young, and persuade his lifelong friend and owner Jill Young to have him star onstage in New York City, she realizes she must take Joe home, no matter the obstacles. Terry Moore, Ben Johnson and Robert Armstrong star. A-1, TV-G.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19, 10pm

Black Patriots

HISTORY This new documentary charts “the African American experience during the Revolutionary War” and profiles and salutes Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley, James Armistead Lafayette and others.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26, live

Ash Wednesday

EWTN At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Ash Wednesday. At 10am Pope Francis will lead the penitential procession from the Church of St. Anselm to the Basilica of Santa Sabina and then celebrate Holy Mass with the Blessing and Imposition of Ashes.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Rome’s Hidden Churches: A Lenten Pilgrimage

EWTN Timothy O’Donnell’s series of visiting Rome’s fabled Station Churches begins today and continues at various times daily throughout Lent.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, Feb. 26-27

The Hidden Rebellion: The Untold Story of the French Revolution

EWTN In an EWTN event at 10pm Wednesday and 10am Thursday, this EWTN-produced 2016 docudrama portrays the rebellion of faithful Catholics in France’s Vendée farming region against the Catholic-hating, atheistic French revolutionaries, who committed the mass murder of 150,000 Catholic men, women and children, including the clergy and religious. On EWTN Live at 8pm Wednesday, producer Daniel Rabourdin discusses his film.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29, 1:30pm

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Host Doug Keck interviews Catholic evangelist, author and radio host Jesse Romero about his 2019 book, The Devil in the City of Angels: My Encounters With the Diabolical, which chronicles his years as a Los Angeles deputy sheriff and reminds readers that Jesus Christ is Lord.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29, 4pm

The Miracle Worker

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1962 drama tells the true story of how partially blind teacher Anne Sullivan (1866-1936) in 1887 was able to get through to blind and deaf Helen Keller (1880-1968) and teach her to communicate and to learn. Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke star. TV-PG. Advisory: Some scenes of intense emotion.

