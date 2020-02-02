(Elise Harris/CNA)

Daniel J. Engler

DAILY

Litanies

EWTN Shown at varying times, morning, noon and evening, EWTN’s litanies include the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Most Holy Name of Jesus, the Most Precious Blood of Jesus, the Most Blessed Sacrament, the Divine Child Jesus, the Most Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph.

SUNDAY, Feb. 2, live

Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus

EWTN At 8am the MFVA Fathers will celebrate Mass for the Presentation of the Lord. At 11:30am Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in St. Peter’s (re-airs midnight).

SUNDAY, Feb. 2, 2pm

Kitten Bowl VII

HALLMARK CHANNEL In this Super Bowl-alternative show, 100-plus rescue-kitten “cat-letes” frolic with cat toys and tiny footballs in a miniature “pawball” stadium as animal advocate Beth Stern and friends remind viewers about the happiness that adopting shelter pets can bring.

SUNDAY, Feb. 2, 3pm (Pre-Game, 2pm)

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET In this pun-heavy alternative to the Super Bowl, the 96 shelter and rescue puppies of Team Ruff and Team Puff will romp around in a mini-gridiron to compete for a “Lombarky” Trophy. Happily, all the puppies will get adopted. Advisory: TV-PG.

TUESDAY, Feb. 4, 8pm

Going My Way

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES The ideal of the parish priest is at the forefront in this beloved 1944 classic from Catholic director Leo McCarey (1898-1969). Young, wise and kind Father Chuck O’Malley (Bing Crosby) gently assists aging pastor Father Fitzgibbon (Barry Fitzgerald) and revives St. Dominic’s parish with the help of opera star Genevieve (Risë Stevens).

WEDNESDAYS, Feb. 5, Feb. 12, 10pm

Expedition With Steve Backshall

PBS In “Mexico: Flooded Caves” on Feb. 5, English naturalist, novelist and TV host Steve Backshall dives into underwater caves in Yucatan. In “Borneo: Dark Shadow” on Feb. 12, he explores a network of caves. Both episodes re-air the next day at 9pm.

SATURDAY, Feb. 8, 9:30am

Animated Stories From the Bible: David and Goliath

EWTN This cartoon retells the story of David, the young Israelite who, trusting in God, slew the Philistine army’s champion, the giant Goliath, as found in I Samuel 17.

TUESDAY, Feb. 11, 4am, live, encore 11:30am

International Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes

EWTN On this feast day, pilgrims from around the world throng the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Feb. 13-14, 11am

Women of Grace: Straight-Up Facts Teen Girls Need to Know

EWTN Johnnette Williams interviews author, blogger and columnist Kari Kampakis about her book 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know. Advisory: TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.