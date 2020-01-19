(Unsplash)

TV Picks 01.19.20

Pro-life events are highlight of lineup.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Jan. 19, 12am

Central and Eastern Europe: A Return to Life

EWTN Remembering their nations’ heroism under Nazism and Communism, Hungarians and Poles seek to augment their Christian roots and foster a culture of life. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

MONDAY, Jan. 20, 2:15am

Au Revoir Les Enfants

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1988 autobiographical drama from Louis Malle tells the true story of a heroic priest in Nazi-occupied France in 1943-1944 who hid three Jewish boys in his Carmelite boarding school. Subtitles. A-II, TV-14. Advisory: Some bad language.

MONDAY, Jan. 20, 5:30pm

Who Was the Real Margaret Sanger?

EWTN This documentary shows that Margaret Sanger (1879-1966), who founded the contraceptives- and abortion-giant Planned Parenthood, was a racist and a eugenics enthusiast.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22, 10pm

Life Journey: A Movement of Converts

EWTN At 10pm this new documentary from Shawn Carney, co-founder of the 40 Days for Life prayer campaigns outside abortion centers, explains that more than a few pro-lifers were once involved with abortion. Re-airs Thursday 3:30am, 10am. Earlier, at 8pm on EWTN Live, Carney tells Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa about his baby-saving movement and the production of his film.

WEDNESDAYS, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, 10pm

Expedition With Steve Backshall

PBS Naturalist Backshall and his team traverse a giant fjord in “Greenland: Frozen Frontier” (Jan. 22) and explore the Guiana Shield in “Suriname: Lost World” (Jan. 29).

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 23-24, live

47th-Annual March for Life

EWTN This year’s theme is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman.” At 5:30pm Thursday is the Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in our nation’s capital. At 7:30am Friday is the Closing Mass. From 9am to 5:30pm Friday, EWTN will air the entire March for Life rally and massive march. Re-airs 10pm Friday and 11am Sunday.

SATURDAY, Jan. 25, 2:30pm, live

16th-Annual Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN With a rally and march in downtown San Francisco each January, the tens of thousands of walkers emphasize that “Abortion Hurts Women.” EWTN’s 2.5-hour coverage includes interviews with speakers and participants.

SUNDAY, Jan. 26, 12am

The Tragic Path of Suicide

EWTN In this documentary, Christine Schmidt tells host Ann Moloney that her daughter Morgan, 12, killed herself after suffering from depression caused in part by classmates’ cyber-bullying. Schmidt pinpoints danger signs in children, teens and young adults. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

SATURDAY, Feb. 1, 11:45am

Quo Vadis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1951 epic, based on Henryk Sienkiewicz’s 1896 novel, is set during Nero’s persecution of Christians. Robert Taylor and Deborah Kerr star. A-1, TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.