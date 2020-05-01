(Unsplash)

TV Picks 01.05.20

Follow the Church celebration of Epiphany.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY, Jan. 6, 4am, live

Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in commemoration of the manifestations of Jesus’ coming into the world as our Savior. Re-airs 11am.

FRIDAY, Jan. 10, 8:45am

Angel and the Badman

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1947 classic Western, a kindly Quaker family helps a wounded outlaw (John Wayne) recover; and their example, along with the innocent love of their daughter (Gail Russell), spurs him to a moment of truth over his future path in life.

SUNDAY, Jan. 12, 3:30am, live

The Baptism of the Lord

EWTN From the Sistine Chapel, Holy Mass with the sacrament of baptism will be celebrated by Pope Francis. Re-airs at noon.

SUNDAY, Jan. 12, 6:30am

Where God Weeps: The Martyrs of North Korea

EWTN Tertullian’s comment — “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the Church” — remains tragically true today, in North Korea and elsewhere.

MONDAY, Jan. 13, 8pm

Battle of Little Big Horn

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This new special analyzes the annihilation of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer’s 7th Cavalry by Lakota Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho forces near the Little Bighorn River in southern Montana on June 25, 1876, as well as the resultant news storm around the United States.

Called “Custer’s Last Stand” back East and the “Battle of the Greasy Grass” by Native Americans, the encounter echoes in America’s lore to this day.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 8pm

Nature: Hippos: Africa’s Gentle Giants

PBS This new wildlife special about the hippopotamus pictures these semi-aquatic, nearly-two-ton mammals as they look after their young, fend off adversaries and cope with a drought.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 10pm

Expedition With Steve Backshall — Oman: Desert Canyon

PBS This premiere special, first in a six-part exploration series, accompanies naturalist Steve Backshall and his team into a desert canyon in the south of the Arabian Peninsula that probably no human has ever explored. Re-airs 9pm Thursday.

SATURDAY, Jan. 18, live

Pro-Life in Los Angeles

EWTN At 5pm is the sixth-annual OneLife LA pro-life gathering in Los Angeles. The event, say the sponsors, “promotes the beauty and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death.”

Live at 8pm is the annual pro-life Mass from Los Angeles, celebrated in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels by Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, who reminded last year’s attendees “that every abortion is also a social tragedy and that we all bear some responsibility.”

SATURDAY, Jan. 18, 10pm

The Sidewalk Chronicles

EWTN This 2014 documentary from Nathan Leon and Meghan Hervert Leon listens to women in crisis pregnancies and to kind and devoted pro-life sidewalk counselors who provide them with compassionate alternatives and help.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.