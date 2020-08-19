Pictured above is an image of Our Lady in Beirut from a household shrine that overlooks the damage from the recent blast. The Lebanese have great devotion to Our Lady as Our Lady of Lebanon, and many families have a shrine dedicated to Mary in their homes. Inset: Father Andre Mahanna, a Maronite priest and founding president of the St. Rafka Mission, an entity of the Maronite Catholic Church. ( Courtesy of St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy)

St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy Is at the Heart of Beirut Blast Aftermath

After refugees for decades, aid organization offers help to Lebanese now in need of assistance.

Susan Klemond

For five years Anthony Nasrani has joined other Lebanese Christians in supplying food to Christian refugees who come to Lebanon to escape war and persecution.

Now, following the devastating explosions in the capital city, Beirut, earlier this month that decimated the country’s food supply, his own Lebanese people need assistance themselves.

“The question here is if the Lebanese don’t have food and they can’t produce anything anymore, what about the refugees?” asked Nasrani, a 20-year-old college student who serves as day manager of Apostolate of Our Lady of Hope/St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy, an apostolate located in Beirut and in Lakewood, Colorado, which has helped Christian refugees from Syria, Iraq and needy families in the Lebanese hill country since 2014.

Two explosions of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate in Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 killed at least 178, injured 6,000 and affected over half the city, especially a Christian district. Amid the vast humanitarian crisis that has left 300,000 homeless, the beleaguered country’s government announced Aug. 18 a new two-week lockdown and curfew to stem surging COVID-19 cases would start Aug. 21.

Several of Nasrani’s relatives were injured in the blasts, and one of his friends died. During the days after the explosion, he sensed “an image of Jesus when he was on the cross and he died for us,” he said. “I am really sad for this.”

Among many governments, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and agencies supplying aid to Lebanon, St. Rafka is seeking financial support from Christians in the U.S. to continue providing food, hygiene and other necessary items to refugees as well as to Lebanese families in need or displaced by the explosions.

Though some were damaged by the explosions, churches representing some of the 18 religious factions in Lebanon are mobilizing to distribute aid to those already suffering from the effects of COVID-19 and the country’s economic downturn.

Their homes and livelihoods damaged by the blasts, Christians, who make up about one-third of the population, according to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, feel the strain, as the Middle Eastern Christian presence continues to decline.

Since last October, many Lebanese young people have protested their government, which they blame for the country’s economic decline, high unemployment, currency devaluation and food shortages.

Church bells were ringing for Holy Mass in Beirut when the blasts occurred, said Father Andre Mahanna, a Maronite priest and founding president of the St. Rafka Mission, an entity of the Maronite Catholic Church. Father Mahanna spoke with the Register from the organization’s Colorado office.

The largely Christian district of Achrafieh, an economic, medical and educational center on the city’s east side, suffered extreme damage, causing thousands of families to seek emergency assistance.

The explosions destroyed silos containing about 85% of the country’s grain, greatly diminishing the nation’s food supply. With 60% of the foodstuffs hit, Father Mahanna believes the country only has several weeks of food resources left.

“Most of the containers where we usually go to get our food from in the seaport of Beirut were completely wiped out,” he said. “They vanished; they vaporized, basically.”

There is dire need for foodstuffs, said Edward Clancy, director of outreach at Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), a New York-based pontifical foundation that provides pastoral and humanitarian assistance to the persecuted Church around the world. “How do you get them in, and where do you store them once you get them in? These are all now logistical problems happening.”

The need for food is just one part of the problem, he said. “People need shelter; they need to be relocated. Three hundred thousand have lost their homes, so now where do you put them?”

Along with those displaced by the explosions, families outside Beirut were already in crisis because of COVID-19 and the economic crisis, Nasrani said. “As a mission [St. Rafka], we have a lot of work to do, and the work extends not to a specific area of Lebanon, but to the whole country.”

Families also need medicine, COVID-19-related items and diapers of all sizes, Father Mahanna said, and some lack resources to bury their dead.

Christian refugees, some of whom were uprooted multiple times before coming to Lebanon and lack Lebanese citizenship, are also in need, Clancy said.

Fleeing war and persecution in Iraq and Syria between 2004 and 2018, as many as 75,000 Christian refugee families have passed through Lebanon, and some have stayed, Father Mahanna said.

The Iraqis know what war is, Nasrani said. “But the problem is there is more war in Lebanon. They go for peace, and they found more war.”

Many countries and about 70 NGOs have been sending aid since the explosions, Clancy said.

St. Rafka’s continues to provide for 1,300 Lebanese, Catholic Syrian and Chaldean Iraqi refugee families it helped during the previous COVID-19 shutdown, Father Mahanna said, explaining that the mission offers each family food for about five weeks on a rotating basis. The mission still has a few suppliers that weren’t hit by the explosions, he said.

The mission assists refugees through St. Raphael the Archangel Chaldean Cathedral, which was damaged by the blasts, the priest said.

St. Rafka is also working to secure hotel rooms in surrounding cities to house homeless families temporarily during the lockdown. Many of Beirut’s hotels were damaged in the explosion.

ACN has provided $300,000 in food and medicine for 5,300 families affected by the explosions, Clancy said. It directs resources to local churches, which distribute them. ACN’s next aid package will include requested items such as plywood, medication and COVID-19 protective equipment, he said.

A port of entry to war-torn countries where access is more difficult, “Lebanon is a funnel and also a fulcrum, because a lot of things depend on it,” Clancy said.

Christian communities in Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East “know who to ask and what to do, and that’s a blessing,” he said. “They’re almost like missionaries built in.”

With 12 staff members on the ground, St. Rafka now has entire families volunteering to help, Nasrani said.

“I can’t describe the feeling of giving to the one who is starving, the one who is in need for anything to eat; it’s amazing when he eats,” he said. “In other countries, they are dreaming to go to the moon. Here, we are dreaming to eat. That’s what is making me very sad.”

The mission depends on Catholic and Christian agencies in the United States, Father Mahanna said, adding, “The response is encouraging, but it’s nowhere near what is needed to make a difference.”

Lebanon will continue to need financial assistance for several years, Clancy said. “It’s going to take some time to rebuild,” he said. “It’s a place where Christianity has been deeply, deeply rooted, and this is a possible way of uprooting her.”

Father Mahanna said he prays the countries who are helping Lebanon will learn from its plight.

Beirut’s “destiny is to make peace between the nations, because you can tell that that particular city in the world has always been occupied by many nations,” he said.

Restoring Beirut will help spread a culture of peace in the Middle East, he said.

“That’s why it’s important to rebuild Beirut and to restrengthen the hope of the Christians who have been inflicted with this spear of fire that hit them.”

Register correspondent Susan Klemond writes from St. Paul, Minnesota.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

To donate to the St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy’s Lebanon relief efforts, visit MissionofHopeandMercy.org.