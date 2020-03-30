Pope Francis ordains Monsignor Angelo de Donatis titular bishop of Mottola and Auxiliary Bishop of Rome on November 9, 2015 at the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome, Italy. (Vatican Media. )

Rome’s Cardinal De Donatis is First Cardinal Known to Have Coronavirus

While Pope Francis is the Bishop of Rome, the day-to-day leadership of the diocese is provided for by Cardinal De Donatis, who enjoys broad vicarious authority delegated by the pope.

Catholic News Agency