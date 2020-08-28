President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty)

Republican National Convention Concludes with Focus on Faith, Law and Order

Repeatedly highlighted throughout both Trump’s speech and the night overall was the growing violence and civil unrest throughout America.

Christine Rousselle/CNA

WASHINGTON — The final night of the Republican National Convention focused heavily on the importance of law and order, and ended with an operatic rendition of Ave Maria and patriotic hymns on the South Lawn of the White House.

President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidency in a 70-minute speech that touched on the majority of his achievements during his first term, and criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for being on the “wrong side of history” throughout his political career.

“In the left’s backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just, and exceptional nation on earth,” said Trump, speaking to a crowd on the White House lawn.

“Instead they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins. Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come from giving power to them. This is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history,” he added.

In the United States, said the president, “we don’t look to career politicians for salvation. In America, we don’t turn to government to restore our souls. We put our faith in almighty God.”

“Joe Biden is not a savior of America’s soul, he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness,” said Trump.

Repeatedly highlighted throughout both Trump’s speech and the night overall was the growing violence and civil unrest throughout America, particularly in “Democrat-run cities like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York, and many others.”

The parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian aid worker who was murdered by ISIS in February 2015, addressed the convention. They spoke of their daughter’s deep religious faith, and the compassion and empathy they received from the Trump administration.

Kayla was held captive for 18 months, and was repeatedly raped and tortured by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Her parents, Carl and Marcia, said that they did not think enough was done to rescue their daughter.

“The military prepared a rescue mission, but the White House delayed it. By the time it went forward Kayla had been moved to another location. After 18 months of brutal torture, we learned from ISIS that Kayla had been killed,” said Carl.

“We put all our faith in the government, but the government let us down. President Obama refused to meet with us until ISIS had already beheaded other Americans,” said Carl. “To this day we never heard from Joe Biden.”

The team that killed al-Baghdadi in 2019 was named after Kayla’s birthday, and the mission itself was called “Operation Kayla Mueller.”

Also speaking at the event was Alice Marie Johnson, a former felon convicted in 1996 for involvement in cocaine trafficking, who was granted clemency by Trump. She praised Trump for his work in criminal justice reform, and for “granting me a second chance” after being sentenced to life in prison.

“The nearly 22 years I spent in prison were not wasted,” said Johnson, who became an ordained minister and certified hospice worker while behind bars.

“God had a purpose and a plan for my life. I was not delayed or denied. I was destined for such a time as this. I pray that you will not just hear this message, but that you will be inspired by my story, and your compassion will lead you to take action for those who are forgotten,” she said.

“This is what our President Donald Trump did for me, and for that, I will be forever grateful.”

After Trump finished his speech accepting the nomination, the mood once again shifted towards religion. Following a fireworks show, an opera singer performed several songs, including God Bless America, Hallelujah, and Ave Maria.