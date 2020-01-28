Pope John Paul II greets a group of students at the end of the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 30, 2003. (Shutterstock)

| Jan. 28, 2020

Pope Francis to Publish a Book with Reflections on St. John Paul II

The book is expected to be published sometime ahead of the 100 year anniversary of the birth of Karol Wojtyla on May 18.

Courtney Mares/CNA.