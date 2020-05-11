Pope Francis celebrates Mass on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Vatican Media.)

Pope Francis Prays for the Unemployed Amid Coronavirus Layoffs

In his homily, Pope Francis said that God gave the gift of the Holy Spirit for guidance, to help one to know what is the right path.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis began his morning Mass on Monday by praying for the unemployed after millions of people lost their jobs amid coronavirus restrictions.

“In these days many people have lost their jobs … We pray for these brothers and sisters of ours who are suffering because of lack of work,” Pope Francis said on May 11.

While coronavirus measures are slowly being lifted in different parts of the world, the pope noted that many people have not been re-employed, and some are working under the table.

“If we ask the Holy Spirit for light, He will help us to discern to make the real decisions, the small everyday ones and the biggest ones,” he said.

The pope reflected on Jesus’ words at the Last Supper recorded in the Gospel of John: “I have told you this while I am with you. The Paraclete, the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in my name he will teach you everything and remind you of all that I told you.”

“In Greek, the Paraclete is the one who supports, who accompanies you not to fall, who keeps you steady, who is close to you to support you. And the Lord has promised us this support, who is God like Him, the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis said in the Casa Santa Marta chapel.

Pope Francis explained that the Holy Spirit “helps us to grow in understanding of the faith.”

“It teaches us to enter the mystery, to understand the mystery a little more,” he said.

It is the Holy Spirit, he said, that allows doctrine to develop without making mistakes. Doctrine is not static, he said: “It grows as trees grow, always the same, but bigger, with fruit, but always the same, in the same direction.”

At the end of Mass, Pope Francis invited those viewing the Mass via livestream to make a spiritual communion. The pope then spent time in prayer in Eucharistic adoration and offered benediction. Before leaving the chapel, Pope Francis paused before a statue of the Virgin Mary to pray as the Easter Marian antiphon “Regina caeli” was sung.

“The Holy Spirit is the gift of God,” Pope Francis said. “May the Lord help us to keep this gift that he gave us in baptism and that we all have inside.”