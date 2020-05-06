Pope Francis sits in a dark St. Peter's Square during the Way of the Cross on April 10, 2020. (Vatican Media.)

Pope Francis: ‘Jesus Saves Us From the Darkness’

Speaking from the chapel of his Vatican City residence, Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis quoted chapter 12 of the Gospel of John: “I came into the world as light, so that everyone who believes in me might not remain in darkness.”

Courtney Mares/CNA.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said Wednesday that Christ’s light illuminates the darkness of sin in our world and in ourselves.

“It is the mission of Jesus to bring light. And the mission of the apostles is to bring the light of Jesus,” Pope Francis said in his morning Mass homily on May 6.

“The Lord saves us from the darkness that we have inside, from the darkness of everyday life, of social life, of political life, of national, international life,” he said.

The pope said that “the drama is that the light of Jesus has been rejected” by many who are blinded by sin.

“Sin blinds us and we cannot tolerate light,” he said. “It is not easy to live in the light. The light makes us see so many bad things inside us that we do not want to see: the vices, the sins.”

He continued: “We think of our pride. We think of our worldly spirit. These things blind us. They distance us from the light of Jesus.”

Conversion is an experience of moving from this darkness of the “slavery” of sin to the light of Christ, the pope said.

“Paul had this experience of the passage from darkness to light, when the Lord met him on the road to Damascus. He was blinded. Blind. The light of the Lord blinded him. And then, after a few days, with baptism, the light was restored,” he said.

“He had this experience of the passage from the darkness, in which he was, to the light. It is also our passage, which we sacramentally received in Baptism … This is why in the baptism liturgy we receive a lit candle … because the child is illuminated,” he added.

Pope Francis said that the Lord asks us to “have the courage to see our darkness so that the light of the Lord may come in and save us.” He added that there is no reason to be afraid of the light of Jesus because he is gentle and good, and “he came to save us.”

“And this will be the struggle of Jesus. He continues to illuminate, to bring the light that shows things as they are,” the pope said.

“He shows freedom. He shows the truth. He shows the way to go with the light of Jesus.”