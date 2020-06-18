Msgr. Georg Ratzinger. (Paul Badde/EWTN. )

Pope Benedict XVI Visits His Ailing Brother in Germany

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, 93, made the journey from Rome to his Bavarian homeland with his personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein.

CNA/CNA Deutsch.

ROME, Italy — Pope emeritus Benedict XVI is making a private visit to Germany to see his ailing brother Msgr. Georg Ratzinger.

CNA Deutsch, CNA's German-language partner agency, said June 18 it had confirmed with sources close to the pope emeritus that Benedict XVI was visiting his 96-year-old brother in Regensburg.

It is believed to be Pope Benedict XVI’s first trip outside Italy since he stood down as pope in 2013.

CNA Deutsch reported that the private family visit was motivated by the state of Msgr. Ratzinger’s health.

Monsignor Georg Ratzinger is a former conductor of the Regensburger Domspatzen, the cathedral choir of Regensburg.

On June 29, 2011, he celebrated his 60th anniversary as a priest in Rome together with his brother. Both were ordained priests in 1951.