The March for Life 2019 is shown underway. (Christine Rousselle/CNA)

Pilgrimage of Pro-Life Generations: Enduring Efforts to Build a Culture of Life

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

The United States is perhaps the most pro-life it has ever been in the post-Roe v. Wade/Doe v. Bolton era, with several states passing legislation to stem the tide of abortion in hopes of an outright overturning by a future Supreme Court and polls that reflect that a majority of American citizens want limits, if not an outright ban, on abortion.

However, abortion giant Planned Parenthood has chosen to double down, and after the firing of its last president, Leana Wen, for not being pro-abortion enough, posted its highest abortion totals since it began reporting its data. The annual report for the 2018-2019 fiscal year showed that Planned Parenthood businesses performed 345,672 abortions in 2018, a 3% increase from the year before and more than one-half of all abortions in the United States.

Make no mistake: Despite its claims of mostly offering family-planning counseling, mammograms and other prenatal care, Planned Parenthood has always been about making money off women’s fears about giving birth to a child.

But there are many who are seeking to provide an authentic answer to women’s needs in those moments of difficulty surrounding pregnancy. Across the U.S. this month, pro-life men and women put on display their efforts to build a culture of life, from the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., now in its 47th year, to pro-life events in Dallas where the case that became Roe v. Wade began, to the Walk for Life West Coast in San Francisco and OneLife LA in Los Angeles and many other locations.

While the mainstream media usually ignores these annual stands for life, which draw hundreds of thousands to Washington and state capitals across the country, EWTN will once again provide full televised coverage for those who can’t attend.

Please join me in praying for a greater respect for life in a world that desperately needs the truth that every human person is made in the image of God. God bless the pro-life generations!