Big Issue seller Scott Hunter, 36, sells the street newspaper in London. The Big Issue was created in 1991 to offer homeless people the chance to earn a legitimate income thereby helping them to reintegrate into mainstream society. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Pandemic’s Toll on Street Newspapers Would Greatly Affect the Homeless, Pope Says

In a statement dated April 21 but released by the Holy See press office April 27, the Holy Father noted that the pandemic posed a dire threat to the more than 100 publications sold by the homeless worldwide.

Catholic News Agency

VATICAN CITY — The homeless “risk paying the heaviest price” amid the coronavirus crisis, Pope Francis has said in a message to street newspapers.

In a statement dated April 21 but released by the Holy See press office April 27, the Holy Father noted that the pandemic posed a dire threat to the more than 100 publications sold by the homeless worldwide.

Thousands of people depend for their livelihoods on the sale of street newspapers, he said.

According to Vatican News, street papers are publications produced to support those who write, edit and distribute them. These newspapers often seek to give the marginalized a voice in their community. More than 100 street papers are published in 35 countries, in 25 different languages. They provide 20,500 people with employment and an income, Vatican News reported.

Pope Francis expressed appreciation for this mission, and warmly recalled a Caritas Italy project called Scarp de’ tenis. The publication provides an income and “access to fundamental citizens’ rights” to over 130 people facing financial and social difficulties.

“For many weeks the street newspapers have not been sold and their sellers cannot work,” he observed. “I want to express my closeness to journalists, volunteers, people who live thanks to these projects and who in these times are working with many innovative ideas.”

The Pope expressed confidence that, despite the present difficulties, “the great network of street newspapers in the world will come back stronger than before.”

“Looking at the poorest people, in these days, can help us all to become aware of what is really happening to us and of our true condition,” he said.

“To all of you, [I offer] my message of encouragement and fraternal friendship. Thank you for the work you do, for the information you give and for the stories of hope you tell.”

This is not the first time that Pope Francis has shown his support for street newspapers. In 2015, he gave an interview to a representative of the Dutch paper Straatnieuws.

Straatnieuws is currently appealing for donations. A message on its website says: “The corona crisis has forced us to stop the distribution of Straatnieuws. So sellers are out of newspapers, out of income. We want to support them. For that, your donation is very much needed.”

The Big Issue, a street newspaper founded in the U.K. in 1991, has launched an appeal to support vendors and to ensure that the magazine weathers the pandemic.

StreetWise, a street magazine sold in Chicago since 1992, is seeking $300,000 to “sustain and subsidize” its vendors.

A statement on its website says: “With declining sales, our vendors need support now so they don’t lose their hotel rooms, single room occupancies or apartments and end up on the streets or in a shelter. And because many of them are in immunosuppressed conditions they could get very sick or even die.”

The website quoted Pete Kadens, StreetWise’s chairman emeritus, as saying: “This is literally the difference between life and death for our vendors and fellow Chicagoans — I cannot stress that enough.”