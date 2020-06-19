Letters 06.21.20

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Trust Not in Princes

Regarding Mr. Terry Witt’s letter to the editor “Politicizing Abortion” (June 7 issue): Mr. Witt asserts Biden will perform all the Lord commands for the neighbor while President Trump is portrayed as an instrument of Satan. Psalm 146 and Our Lord remind us “not to put [our] trust in princes, in a son of man, in whom there is no help.”

I do not put my hope in any prince. Politicians, no matter how beloved, are not God. In the United States, and in the de-Christianized West, we are compelled to choose among who is the least malignant, not who is the impossibility of being most like our Lord Jesus Christ.

Gennaro Cibelli

Dayton, Maryland

Jesus’ Humanity

Thank you very much for the two excellent articles about The Chosen (May 24 “In Person: What It’s Like to Portray Jesus” and June 7 “The Chosen Is Robust and Biblical”).

What strikes me the most about this program is the ability to see Jesus through the eyes of those around him. It is indeed an Ignatian ministry. The viewer can well imagine himself in the midst of the crowd, thirsty to hear Christ’s truth. After each episode, I swear that this one is my favorite: his tenderness with Mary Magdalene; the awkwardness when he knocks at Mary’s door on Shabbat; his humanity and deep love for the children; the amazing miracle of the fish and Peter’s realization of his sinfulness; the wonderful wedding at Cana, complete with him picking up his dear Mother with joy after not having seen her in a while. Jesus’ meeting with Nicodemus under the cover of night was so beautiful, as Jesus revealed the meaning of “born again” and revealed his majesty. I was brought to tears when they embraced. The Samaritan woman at Jacob’s Well was totally filled with love.

The miracle of this production is the simplicity of it. Certainly, the miracles are wondrous, but the everyday humanity of it — learning more about the traditions of the Old Testament, seeing Jesus laugh, seeing him joke with his disciples, seeing him as human — what a gift!

Kathy Raimondi

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Regaining Our Focus

Brothers and sisters, recent events have allowed an increase in spiritual introspection and learning. Our world turned upside down and our complacency brought to full view. However, the one constant sought by many was the perseverance of our Church through it all, as it has persisted through centuries. Tossed into utter turmoil by empires, kings and corruption, the Body of Christ on earth has maintained its steady strength through prayer and acceptance of the Father’s will over our own. However, many in the past months shuttered church doors and asked the faithful to sacrifice time with Christ through the Most Holy Sacrament — actions made to protect the people from the spread of one of humanity’s failings. Fear separated us from our sanctuaries, not unlike the fear that spread the apostles at Christ’s arrest. Some will say it was an action out of love to guard our most vulnerable, but we focused on the physical love and not the spiritual. We showed a fear of illness and death and denied ourselves the ability to be faithful to the One greater than ourselves.

As society moves on to yet another crisis, the Church must regain its focus. We are the light of the world, called to be a beacon of hope shining brightly even as we exist in a world enveloped by darkness. How can we shine if we are easily able to accept denying one of the greatest graces we are privy to in the receiving of the Eucharist? We cannot shift the focus of the world from our most superficial aspects of creation, if we cannot first practice the faith as meant to be. Even as the pews across America begin to fill again, are those filling the seats seeking a return to the sacraments, or simply a return out of habit? Challenging times await the world in the many hours to come, but the resolve of the Church cannot afford to shake again. In embracing the fearful worries of this world, we deny the fruitful joys of eternity.

Del Rio Mullen

Lubbock, Texas