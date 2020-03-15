Letters 03.15.20

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

To Doctors and Caregivers

In recent times there has been a profound change in the art and science of medical care in America.

The legalization of abortion with the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 has brought death to more than 60 million unborn [and sometimes born] children.

In some states physicians are permitted and sometimes encouraged to assist in suicide. Some insurance coverage provides for physicians to assist in suicide rather than cover more expensive treatment modalities.

We are so wonderfully blessed to be living in our America with the protection of life in our very first and most important document — the Declaration of Independence.

Our Founding Fathers, four of them practicing physicians, risked their own lives to proclaim the truth to power — and that was we, as individuals, were “created equal” and “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable Rights to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Western medicine had its foundation and success in establishing the art and science of medicine by following the truth of Christians serving all mankind in the ways of Christ the Great Physician, with his love for all of us without exception.

As Christian caregivers they and we were identified by “how they love one another” and Hippocrates’ oath, “First of all do no harm.”

We are in very serious danger of losing the great advances in the art and science of Western and Christian medicine by allowing some who use euphemisms like choice [abortion] and euthanasia [physician-assisted suicide] to mean death to another human.

The modest proposal I would like to make comes after attending the “Life Unplanned” presentation of Shawn Carney of the movie Unplanned, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The movie and presentation would be open to all students and professors, teachers, nurses and physicians in the various schools and universities dedicated to the health-care professions. This would be without cost to schools or participants.

Hopefully in Wisconsin we could use the MCW or Marquette University venue.

I have talked to Carney, and we believe it would be a great way to bring truth to power.

We can show the way to return the practice of medical caregiving to saving and protecting human life — never taking human life.

We can return to the culture of life that America once was.

Donald Chisholm, M.D.

Marquette, Michigan

Truly Catholic Ethos

While appreciating Joseph O’Brien’s analysis of “Sacred Liturgy’s Evolution” (Feb. 2 issue), its emphasis upon offering guidance must be carefully considered.

At least three things trouble me regarding the analysis and guidance offered.

First, attraction to the extraordinary form, citing anecdotal stories, tells us nothing about its superior efficacy above the ordinary form.

The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter’s report regarding liturgical numeric increases in Los Angeles and San Diego more likely reflects immigration than it does inspiration.

As well, Father Kocik’s emphasis upon the rising interest in this form can easily be interpreted as our nation’s increased interest in the mystical and unusual.

Our young people are often a perfect example of this orientation, as they often prefer subjective experience above objective reality.

Second, and related to the first, the new translation’s “deferential tone” (Father Kocik) is part of the problem and not part of the solution.

Although the intention is good, to address the “all-holy God” properly, the new translation misquotes the biblical narrative regarding the words of Institution, mystifies many, and marginalizes the essential and long-overdue emphasis of the Second Vatican Council — understanding and fully participating in the “work of the people.” Elevated speech does not necessarily result in sanctified lives.

Third, and finally, the new translation has, practically speaking, done very little to renew the priests’ “understanding ... for their work from the pulpit.” Understanding and application, in my experience, are worlds apart.

Many priests’ philosophy about the pulpit is far removed from the practice.

Having shared a common life and rule with many priests, and having sat under many different priests in many different locations, the quality of preaching of priests has not changed a whit.

Efforts of such laudables as Scott Hahn and others, while deeply appreciated, has done little to change the theo-drivel spoken each Sunday from our pulpits.

The need for “balance,” so often articulated in this article, is well-intended.

We certainly do need more balance, and this on every side.

But the “balance” communicated therein seems to be weighted more toward “conservative” theological values than toward a truly Catholic ethos.

Donald Richmond, OblOSB

Loomis, California

Rosary’s Power

Relevant to ongoing coverage of pro-life issues:

A good weapon for pro-life advocates is the small inexpensive ring rosary, which, for about $1 or $2, you can attach to your key ring. They could be lifesavers.

After Mass on Sunday the dynamic Catholics could assemble at the front of the church and pray the decade of their choice, such as the Second Sorrowful Mystery, the Scourging at the Pillar, whose fruit is purity, and/or perhaps the Third Glorious Mystery, the Descent of the Holy Spirit, whose fruit is the love of God; or whichever mystery you choose — and dedicate it for the pro-life movement to greatly reduce or eliminate fighting and winning the war against abortion.

The mystery chosen should only take about five or seven minutes; if you add the Magnificat, it could eliminate traffic jams when everybody leaves at the same time.

Collectively, these ring rosaries could be considered as a peace bomb, fighting and winning the war against abortion, reducing the 3,000 abortions per day substantially.

Also, the ring rosary could be a good evangelizing tool, considering how the regular Rosary, with 53 Hail Marys, is mostly associated with elderly women.

Also, very few women carry the rosary with them; and even less men carry the “keep you safe”/ “Mary favored one” ring rosary: “She takes care of her own.”

We need to pray harder (a full Rosary) for favorable outcomes from the Supreme Court. We need to invoke all heavenly powers as Mary’s legion of junior angels to combat these first-degree murders.

Babies should come from married couples and not from impure “throwaway relationships.”

John Wegman

Fenton, Missouri

The editor responds: EWTN Religious Catalogue features both a Miraculous Medal rosary ring and a Divine Mercy rosary ring. Both are available at ewtnreligiouscatalogue.com/Rosary-Rings.

Voting Matters

Referring to the “Third-Party Voter” letter in the Feb. 16 edition, I have no problem with a third-party.

Their problem is with numbers.

If they could bump their numbers up enough to be competitive, they would have a shot at the presidency.

In addition, regarding the comment Janey Lidgren made about Trump, I would encourage her to read the articles about him in the very edition in which her letter appears.

He clearly is opposed to late abortions, in favor of retaining freedom for Americans, and interested in improving the lives of all of us.

He has also accomplished many other major things too numerous to name here.

Ed Lodi

Goodyear, Arizona

Much-Needed Work

I just want to take this opportunity when renewing our subscription to thank all of the staff at the Register for the wonderful and much-needed work you do.

I read your newspaper from cover to cover.

Everything that is important for us Catholics (and others) to know about what is happening in our Church and around the world is found in the Register.

Not only are your articles informative, but spiritually uplifting.

I wish I had the Register when my children were young and being formed in their faith. I needed such a tool and support.

Thank you so very much.

Helen Iadevito

Kettering, Ohio