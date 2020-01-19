Letters 01.19.20

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Peaceful Pause

On Christmas Day 1914, only a few months into what was called ‘‘The Great War,” ‘‘The War to End All Wars” and, later, “World War I,” combatants on both sides — Belgian, British, French and German — laid down their guns and enjoyed a short-lived period of peace on the day set aside to honor the Prince of Peace.

Perhaps our pugnacious politicians, federal and state, might emulate the soldiers of a century ago and desist in firing their verbal darts at opponents with whom they disagree.

One area where we could begin is the war on babies, born and unborn.

May we all work together to help restore to our once-civilized nation and to the most helpless members of our human family, the holy innocents, our most fundamental, Creator-endowed, “unalienable” right to life.

Richard A. Carey

Needham, Massachusetts

Blessed’s Interest

Relative to “Brother James Miller, America’s Newest Blessed” (Jan. 5 issue, In Depth):

I met Brother James at freshman orientation at Cretin High.

He set me on a path of musical education and fulfillment by introducing me to the band director, after starting a conversation with me and finding out I had taken piano lessons. I went on to major in music.

My life would not have been the same if I had not met him.

He took a genuine interest and steered me in the right direction. He was a kind and gentle man, and I am so happy I was able to meet this future saint.

Steve Schulte (via NCRegister.com)