(Blue Sky)

Home Video Picks & Passes 04.26.20

Steven D. Greydanus

Despicable Me (2011) — PICK

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) — PICK

The Straight Story (1999) — PICK

Disney+ subscribers, rejoice! David Lynch’s lovely, lyrical The Straight Story has just arrived, and it’s one of the best films landing on any streaming service. Rated G — you read that right — it’s a fact-based tale about elderly Alvin Straight’s efforts to visit his estranged brother, who has suffered a stroke.

The catch: Alvin (Richard Farnsworth) can’t drive, so he plans to make the 300-mile trip riding a lawnmower.

That’s it. That’s the movie. So heartwarming, it’d be corny if it weren’t completely sincere; it’s the kind of movie I’m tempted to say they don’t make any more, except I’m not sure they ever did make anything quite like this.

What else? Hulu subscribers can now enjoy Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, which is not only arguably Blue Sky’s best cartoon, but which retains the implicit pro-life resonances of the Dr. Seuss story. And Netflix users now have access to Despicable Me, Illumination’s best cartoon and a sneakily sweet story about how the hardest heart is melted by three adorable girls.