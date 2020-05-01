Catch Me If You Can (2002) — PICK
Inception (2010) — PICK
Maiden (2019) — PICK
One of the most memorable and satisfying yarns of 2019, Maiden, isn’t an action movie or a melodrama, but a rip-roaring documentary about a historic seafaring adventure.
In 1989 competitors in a celebrated round-the-world yacht race included, for the first time, an all-female crew. The harrowing voyage is only one of many obstacles the women must overcome, including economic hurdles and the condescending incredulity of competitors and press.
New arrivals on Netflix include two very different Leonardo DiCaprio thrillers from two of Hollywood’s most popular directors.
Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can is a breezy fact-based cat-and-mouse game between DiCaprio’s Frank Abagnale and Tom Hanks’ FBI agent. Then there’s Christopher Nolan’s Inception, a sci-fi caper film about dreams within dreams within dreams.
Another common element: Both films are about the enduring fallout of absent or remote fathers and the sons who still want to make them proud.
CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Catch Me If You Can: Con-artist exploits; implied sexual encounters; an abortion reference; limited profanity and vulgar language. Older teens and up. Inception: Action violence; profanity and crude language; flashbacks of a suicide; sci-fi violation of human dignity. Adults. Maiden: Rough seas; some objectionable language and sexist attitudes. Teens and up.