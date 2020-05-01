(Shutterstock)

Home Video Picks & Passes 01.05.20

What is new from 2019 and Netflix?

Steven D. Greydanus

Catch Me If You Can (2002) — PICK

Inception (2010) — PICK

Maiden (2019) — PICK

One of the most memorable and satisfying yarns of 2019, Maiden, isn’t an action movie or a melodrama, but a rip-roaring documentary about a historic seafaring adventure.

In 1989 competitors in a celebrated round-the-world yacht race included, for the first time, an all-female crew. The harrowing voyage is only one of many obstacles the women must overcome, including economic hurdles and the condescending incredulity of competitors and press.

New arrivals on Netflix include two very different Leonardo DiCaprio thrillers from two of Hollywood’s most popular directors.

Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can is a breezy fact-based cat-and-mouse game between DiCaprio’s Frank Abagnale and Tom Hanks’ FBI agent. Then there’s Christopher Nolan’s Inception, a sci-fi caper film about dreams within dreams within dreams.

Another common element: Both films are about the enduring fallout of absent or remote fathers and the sons who still want to make them proud.