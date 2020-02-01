Maureen Ferguson, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, Ashley McGuire, and Dr. Grazie Christie inside GRN Studios, Washington, D.C. (EWTN)

EWTN Radio Launches New Weekly Show Featuring The Catholic Association

Catholic News Agency

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network has announced the launch of a new weekly radio show, called “Conversations with Consequences,” which will premiere Feb. 1.

The show will be produced by EWTN and Guadalupe Radio Network, and will be hosted by Dr. Grazie Christie of The Catholic Association, with other staff from the association featured as well.

“Our idea is to have a conversation, most of the time with guests but sometimes with each other, that is intellectual enough to spark consequences of thought – different ways of looking at difficult subjects – in our listeners,” Christie said in a Jan. 31 press release announcing the new show.

She said the idea is to “take the time to tackle issues in a deeper way than normally can be done on radio.”

“I also think it's important that we are well-informed professional women as well as mothers and wives,” she added. “The culture is always telling us what's good for women. It's important for women themselves to be in that conversation, to say this is the real world as we're experiencing it.”

Dr. Christie, a practicing physician and mother of five, has appeared frequently on other EWTN programming, including Morning Glory, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, and EWTN News Nightly.

Christie is a policy advisor at The Catholic Association, which works to provide “a faithful Catholic voice in the public square.” She is joined at the association by legal advisor Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, a former appellate clerk, attorney, and mother of 10; senior fellow Maureen Malloy Ferguson, a former National Right to Life Committee spokeswoman and Congressional liaison and mother of five; and senior fellow Ashley McGuire, an author, editor of the Institute for Family Studies blog, policy fellow with the American Conservative Union Foundation, and mother of three.

EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw said the network is proud to offer its audience the new radio show.

“Whether discussing issues of Life, Religious Liberty, the Church, or Human Dignity, listeners can expect an intelligent and thoughtful conversation from a faithful Catholic perspective with the leading thinkers of our time,” he said.

The first month of “Conversations with Consequences” will see guests including Mary Rice Hasson, a Catholic studies fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, who will discuss transgenderism and gender ideology; and George Weigel, distinguished senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, who will talk about the abuse crisis, religious liberty, and the imprisonment of Cardinal George Pell.

The show will also tackle current political issues, with U.S. Congressman Chris Smith, R-N.J. scheduled to discuss pro-life issues, and U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback slated to discuss religious liberty as guests on the show in the upcoming month.

“Conversations with Consequences” will be produced at EWTN’s Washington, D.C. studios and will be released each Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on EWTN Radio.

"Conversations with Consequences" will be produced at EWTN's Washington, D.C. studios and will be released each Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on EWTN Radio.

Currently in its 38th year, EWTN Global Catholic Network is the world's largest religious media network.