Archbishop Jose Gomez. (Daniel Ibañez/EWTN.)

Despite Coronavirus, Virtual Town Hall to Bring L.A. Catholics Together

Catholic News Agency

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Wednesday live stream “virtual town hall” with Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles and several Catholic experts aims to hear how Catholics and their families have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to discuss ways to respond.

“This town hall will give us a chance to come together to pray, to share our experiences, and to talk about how we can strengthen our faith and families as we move forward in these difficult days,” Archbishop Gomez said, according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' news website Angelus News.

The theme of the event is “Better Together”. The May 6 internet live stream will take place at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

Those who wish to participate by phone can sign up at the Los Angeles archdiocese's website to receive a call at the start of the event.

“These weeks of stay-at-home orders have brought us together as families like never before,” Archbishop Gomez said. “It is beautiful to be together, and in many ways, our homes have become our domestic churches, where we especially feel the presence of God in our lives. But we also know that we are facing challenges in our families — fear, uncertainty, all sorts of anxieties and stresses.”

Archbishop Gomez has invited guests to give practical advice and help address challenges. They will also speak about growing in prayer and building community.

The guests are Helen Alvaré, a law professor based at George Mason University who is an advocate for women and families; Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a psychiatrist, Catholic ethicist, and professor at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine who specializes in children and families; and Catholic youth leader Christina Lamas, executive director of the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry.

There will be an opportunity for participants in the town hall to ask questions.