Venerable Jose Gregorio Hernandez (1864-1919) (Courtesy of Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino)

| Jun. 26, 2020

Cause for Celebration: Vatican Approves Miracle Attributed to Venezuelan Doctor

COMMENTARY: Pope Francis June 19 approved a miracle attributed to intervention of the Jose Gregorio Hernandez (1864-1919), paving the way for his beatification.

Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino