Father Mitch Pacwa celebrates Mass March 18 from the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at EWTN in Irondale, Alabama. (EWTN screenshot)

Be Grateful for the Gift of Televised Mass on EWTN

PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Michael Warsaw

As the world fights to contain the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, Catholics have been dismayed that public Masses have been canceled in a large portion of the country, as have weddings, baptisms, first Communions and confirmations. To be deprived of the Holy Eucharist is a terrible blow to Catholics.

How are we to respond?

We might turn to St. Clare of Assisi as our role model. As she lay ill one Christmas Eve in Assisi, she was unable to go to Mass and prayed for God to hear her prayer even if she could not attend in person. Miraculously, she had a vision of the Mass from her bed. Because of this remarkable gift from the Holy Spirit that allowed her to watch the Mass from afar, Pope Pius XII in 1958 declared Clare the patron saint of television.

As we face the prospect of weeks ahead without public Masses and a Holy Week and Triduum without being able to attend the most important liturgies of the year, Clare reminds us that God always provides. We are blessed to have televised Masses through EWTN, including both daily and Sunday Masses, as well as the Rosary and other devotions.

Clare’s vision was a miracle. The Masses broadcast by EWTN are made possible through the technology of television and the generosity of our donors and benefactors.

But like Clare, we also must be grateful for the gift of a televised Mass at this moment during the coronavirus pandemic.

That means not merely passively watching the Masses but performing a spiritual communion. It means also completing our Lenten journey this year with a prayerful concern for the suffering of the victims of the virus, a renewed love for the Eucharist and a willingness to offer up our sadness and frustration in thanks for God’s loving and abundant mercy.

I urge you to make the most of this time when we are told we must practice “social distancing” to draw closer to each other in prayer and, above all, to draw closer to Our Lord Jesus Christ.

God bless you!