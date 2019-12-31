TOP ROW, L TO R: (1) Jean Vanier, Canadian philosopher, theologian and humanitarian, founder of L’Arche; (2) Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate; (3) Cardinal Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, patriarch of Antioch; (4) Cardinal Roger Etchegaray, of France; (5) Gloria Vanderbilt, socialite and fashion designer. BOTTOM ROW, L TO R: (1) Doris Day, actress and singer; (2) I.M. Pei, Chinese-born American architect; (3) Bart Starr, Hall of Fame football player (Green Bay Packers) and coach, Super Bowl MVP (1967, 1968); (4) John Paul Stevens, associate justice of the Supreme Court (1975-2010); (5) Jessye Norman, opera singer.

Requiescat in Pace: Notable Departures of 2019

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon them...

Register Staff