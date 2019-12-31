Church
Jan. 3 — Msgr. William Stetson, Opus Dei priest
Jan. 9 — Bishop Joseph Howze, 95, of Biloxi, Mississippi (1977-2001)
Jan. 17 — Father Anthony Watsham, 94, Zimbabwean entomologist
Jan. 22 — Bishop John Smith, 83, of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Florida (1991-1995), and Trenton, New Jersey (1997-2010)
Jan. 24 — Cardinal Fernando Sebastián Aguilar, 89, of Spain
Feb. 2 — Auxiliary Bishop Walter Edyvean, 80, of Boston (2001-2014)
Feb. 6 — Father Edwin Barnes, 84, British Catholic priest and former Anglican bishop
Feb. 11 — Msgr. Eulade Rudahunga, 97, Rwandan priest and genocide survivor
Feb. 15 — Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Costello, 89, of Syracuse, New York (1978-2004)
Feb. 24 — Father Lothar Zenetti, 93, German theologian and hymnist (Segne dieses Kind)
Feb. 28 — Bishop Elliot Thomas, 92, of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands (1993-1999)
March 10 — Auxiliary Bishop René Arnold Valero, 88, of Brooklyn (1980-2005)
March 14 — Cardinal Godfried Danneels, 85, of Belgium [pictured right]
March 20 — Bishop Joseph Adamec, 83, of Altoona-Johnstown, Pennsylvania (1987-2011)
March 21 — Bishop Francis Quinn, 97, of Sacramento, California (1980-1993)
April 6 — Auxiliary Bishop George Rueger, 89, of Worcester, Massachusetts (1987-2005)
April 12 — Bishop Ronald Herzog, 76, of Alexandria, Virginia (2005-2017)
April 17 — Jesuit Father James Schall, 91, U.S. priest, teacher and writer [pictured right]
May 7 — Jean Vanier, 90, Canadian philosopher, theologian and humanitarian, founder of L’Arche [pictured above]
May 9 — Auxiliary Bishop David Arias Pérez, 89, of Newark, New Jersey (1983-2004)
May 12 — Cardinal Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, 98, patriarch of Antioch (1986-2011) [pictured above]
May 25 — Bishop Joseph Galante, 80, of Camden, New Jersey (2004-2013)
June 5 — Cardinal Elio Sgreccia, 90, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life (2005-2008) [pictured right]
June 13 — Bishop Pierre DuMaine, 87, of San Jose, California (1981-1999)
June 17 — Father Michał Łos, 31, Polish priest for 25 days who was ordained in his hospital bed
June 18 — Bishop Stephen Blaire, 77, of Stockton, California (1999-2018)
July 11 — Auxiliary Bishop Robert Christian, 70, of San Francisco (since 2018)
July 11 — Vincent Lambert, 42, who was at the center of a medical court battle in France
July 13 — Cardinal Paolo Sardi, 84, of Italy
July 14 — Bishop Paul Zipfel, 83, of Bismarck, North Dakota (1996-2011)
July 19 — Bishop John Elya, 90, Melkite bishop of the Newton Eparchy (1993-2004)
July 21 — Cardinal José Estepa Llaurens, 93, of Spain
July 25 — Father M. Owen Lee, 89, music scholar
July 26 — Cardinal Jaime Lucas Ortega y Alamino, 82, of Cuba [pictured right]
Aug. 11 — Cardinal Sergio Obeso Rivera, 87, of Mexico
Aug. 29 — Cardinal Achille Silvestrini, 95, prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches (1991-2000)
Sept. 3 — Cardinal José de Jesús Pimiento Rodríguez, 100, of Colombia
Sept. 4 — Cardinal Roger Etchegaray, 96, of France [pictured above]
Sept. 22 — Archbishop Harry Flynn, 86, of St. Paul and Minneapolis (1995-2008)
Sept. 26 — Cardinal William Levada, 83, archbishop of Portland, Oregon (1986-1995), and San Francisco (1995-2005) and CDF prefect [pictured right]
Sept. 27 — Bishop John Snyder, 93, of St. Augustine, Florida (1979-2000)
Sept. 27 — Bishop John Kinney, 82, of Bismarck, North Dakota (1982-1995), and St. Cloud, Minnesota (1995-2013)
Oct. 8 — Cardinal Serafim Fernandes de Araújo, 95, of Brazil
Oct. 9 — Bishop Thomas Flanagan, 88, of San Antonio, Texas (1998-2005)
Oct. 29 — Bishop Richard Lennon, 72, of Cleveland (2006-2016)
Oct. 30 — Auxiliary Bishop Francis Irwin, 85, of Boston (1996-2009)
Oct. 31 — Bishop Roger Morin, 78, of Biloxi, Mississippi (2009-2016)
Dec. 1 — Bishop Paul Sirba, 59, of Duluth, Minnesota (since 2009)
Dec. 2 — Father Richard Rieman, 94, first Opus Dei priest from the U.S.
Dec. 30 — Cardinal Prospero Grech, 94, theologian
Culture & Entertainment
Jan. 2 — Bob Einstein, 76, actor (“Super Dave Osborne”)
Jan. 2 — Daryl Dragon, 76, musician (Captain & Tennille)
Jan. 3 — Herb Kelleher, 87, co-founder of Southwest Airlines
Jan. 3 — Sylvia Chase, 80, ABC News journalist
Jan. 15 — Carol Channing, 97, actress (Hello, Dolly!)
Jan. 16 — John Bogle, 89, founder of The Vanguard Group
Jan. 29 — James Ingram, 66, musician
Feb. 7 — Albert Finney, 82, actor [pictured right]
Feb. 10 — Jan-Michael Vincent, 73, actor
Feb. 15 — Lee Radziwill, 85, socialite and sister of Jacqueline Onassis
Feb. 16 — Bruno Ganz, 77, Swiss actor (Downfall)
Feb. 19 — Karl Lagerfeld, 85, German fashion designer
Feb. 21 — Peter Tork, 77, musician and actor (The Monkees)
Feb. 21 — Stanley Donen, 94, director (Singin’ in the Rain)
Feb. 23 — Katherine Helmond, 89, actress (Soap, Who’s the Boss?)
Feb. 28 — André Previn, 89, composer and conductor
March 4 — Keith Flint, 49, English singer (The Prodigy)
March 4 — Luke Perry, 52, actor (Beverly Hills, 90210)
March 16 — Alan Krueger, 58, economist
March 29 — Agnès Varda, 90, French film director
March 31 — Nipsey Hussle, 33, rapper
April 7 — Seymour Cassel, 84, actor
April 9 — Charles Van Doren, 93, academic, writer, part of the 1950s quiz-show scandals
April 9 — Richard Cole, 103, last surviving member of the Doolittle Raid
April 12 — Georgia Engel, 70, actress (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)
April 23 — Henry Bloch, 96, co-founder of H&R Block
April 28 — John Singleton, 51, director and producer
April 30 — Peter Mayhew, 74, actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars
May 8 — Jim Fowler, 89, Wild Kingdom zoologist
May 11 — Peggy Lipton, 72, actress (The Mod Squad)
May 13 — Doris Day, 97, actress and singer [pictured above]
May 14 — Tim Conway, 85, actor and comedian [pictured right]
May 15 — Georgie Anne Geyer, 84, syndicated columnist
May 16 — I.M. Pei, 102, Chinese-born American architect [pictured above]
May 17 — Herman Wouk, 103, author (The Caine Mutiny, The Winds of War)
May 24 — Edmund Morris, 78, biographer
May 25 — Claus von Bülow, 92, Danish-British socialite
May 30 — Leon Redbone, 69, musician
June 6 — Dr. John, 77, musician
June 15 — Franco Zeffirelli, 96, Italian director (Romeo and Juliet, Jesus of Nazareth) [pictured right]
June 16 — Alan Brinkley, 70, historian
June 17 — Gloria Vanderbilt, 95, socialite and fashion designer [pictured above]
June 22 — Judith Krantz, 91, author
June 23 — Dave Bartholomew, 100, musician and songwriter (Ain’t That a Shame, I Hear You Knocking, I’m Walkin’)
July 2 — Lee Iacocca, 94, automobile executive
July 3 — Arte Johnson, 90, comedian (Laugh-In)
July 6 — Cameron Boyce, 20, actor
July 9 — Rip Torn, 88, actor
July 10 — Valentina Cortese, 96, Italian actress (Brother Sun, Sister Moon)
July 19 — Rutger Hauer, 75, actor (Blade Runner) [pictured right]
July 22 — Art Neville, 81, musician (The Neville Brothers)
July 22 — Christopher Kraft Jr., 95, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center (1972-1982)
Aug. 5 — Toni Morrison, 88, author and Nobel laureate [pictured above]
Aug. 16 — Peter Fonda, 79, actor
Aug. 29 — Jim Leavelle, 99, police escort for Lee Harvey Oswald
Aug. 30 — Valerie Harper, 80, actress (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)
Sept. 11 — T. Boone Pickens, 91, businessman and philanthropist
Sept. 13 — Eddie Money, 70, singer
Sept. 15 — Ric Ocasek, 75, musician (The Cars)
Sept. 17 — Cokie Roberts, 75, NPR/ABC News journalist [pictured right]
Sept. 23 — Robert Hunter, 78, lyricist (Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan)
Sept. 30 — Jessye Norman, 74, opera singer [pictured above]
Oct. 4 — Diahann Carroll, 84, actress
Oct. 6 — Ginger Baker, 80, drummer (Cream, Blind Faith)
Oct. 6 — Rip Taylor, 88, comedian
Oct. 11 — Alexei Leonov, 85, Russian cosmonaut and first person to walk in space
Oct. 11 — Robert Forster, 78, actor
Oct. 14 — Harold Bloom, 89, literary critic and writer (The Western Canon: The Books and School of the Ages)
Oct. 17 — Bill Macy, 97, actor (Maude)
Nov. 1 — Rudy Boesch, 91, Survivor contestant
Nov. 29 — Irving Burgie, 95, songwriter for Harry Belafonte (Day-O)
Dec. 1 — Shelley Morrison, 83, actress (The Flying Nun)
Dec. 8 — Caroll Spinney, 85, muppeteer (“Big Bird”)
Dec. 12 — Danny Aiello, 86, actor
Dec. 25 — Lee Mendelson, 86, producer of A Charlie Brown Christmas
Dec. 26 — Jerry Herman, 88, Tony-winning composer
Dec. 27 — Don Imus, 79, radio host
Politics
Feb. 7 — John Dingell, 92, congressman (1955-2015)
Feb. 10 — Walter Jones Jr., 76, congressman (since 1995)
Feb. 12 — Lyndon LaRouche, 96, American political activist
April 6 — Fritz Hollings, 97, senator (1966-2005)
April 28 — Richard Lugar, 87, senator (1977-2013)
April 29 — Ellen Tauscher, 67, congresswoman (1997-2009)
May 16 — Bob Hawke, 89, Australian politician
May 30 — Thad Cochran, 81, congressman and senator (1973-2018)
June 17 — Mohamed Morsi, 67, Egyptian politician
July 9 — Ross Perot, 89, American billionaire presidential candidate [pictured right]
July 16 — John Paul Stevens, 99, associate justice of the Supreme Court (1975-2010) [pictured above]
July 21 — Robert Morgenthau, 99, U.S. district attorney in New York
July 22 — Li Peng, 90, Chinese politician
Aug. 23 — David Koch, 79, political financier
Sept. 6 — Robert Mugabe, 95, Zimbabwean dictator
Sept. 26 — Jacques Chirac, 86, French politician
Oct. 17 — Elijah Cummings, 68, congressman (since 1996)
Oct. 27 — John Conyers, 90, congressman (1965-2017)
Dec. 8 — Paul Volcker, 92, chairman of the Federal Reserve (1979-1987)
Sports
Jan. 13 — Mel Stottlemyre, 77, baseball player (New York Yankees) and coach (New York Mets, Houston Astros)
Feb. 3 — Bob Friend, 88, baseball player (Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, New York Yankees)
Feb. 7 — Frank Robinson, 83, Hall of Fame baseball player (Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles) and manager (Cleveland Indians) [pictured right]
Feb. 15 — Gene Littler, 88, golfer, U.S. Open winner (1961)
Feb. 19 — Don Newcombe, 92, baseball player (Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians)
March 4 — Ted Lindsay, 93, Hall of Fame hockey player (Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks)
March 9 — Harry Howell, 86, Hall of Fame hockey player (New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings)
March 9 — Julia Ruth Stevens, 102, daughter of Babe Ruth
April 9 — Marilynn Smith, 89, golfer
April 12 — Forrest Gregg, 85, Hall of Fame football player (Green Bay Packers) and coach (Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns)
April 25 — John Havlicek, 79, Hall of Fame basketball player (Boston Celtics) [pictured right]
April 29 — Gino Marchetti, 93, Hall of Fame football player (Baltimore Colts)
May 2 — Red Kelly, 91, Hall of Fame hockey player (Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs) and Canadian politician
May 26 — Bart Starr, 85, Hall of Fame football player (Green Bay Packers) and coach, Super Bowl MVP (1967, 1968) [pictured above]
May 27 — Bill Buckner, 69, baseball player (Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox)
June 13 — Pat Bowlen, 75, Denver Broncos owner
July 1 — Tyler Skaggs, 27, baseball player (Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels)
July 10 — Jim Bouton, 80, baseball player (New York Yankees, Houston Astros) and actor (The Long Goodbye)
July 10 — Walt Michaels, 89, football player (Cleveland Browns) and coach (New York Jets)
July 14 — Pernell “Sweetpea” Whitaker, 55, boxer
July 17 — Pumpsie Green, 85, baseball player (Boston Red Sox, New York Mets)
July 18 — Mitch Petrus, 32, football player (New York Giants)
July 30 — Nick Buoniconti, 78, Hall of Fame football player (Miami Dolphins, Boston Patriots) [pictured right]
Aug. 3 — Cliff Branch, 71, football player (Oakland Raiders)
Aug. 17 — Cedric Benson, 36, football player (Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears)
Aug. 18 — Jack Whitaker, 95, sportscaster
Aug. 19 — Al Jackson, 83, baseball player (Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals)
Sept. 6 — Chris Duncan, 38, baseball player (St. Louis Cardinals)
Sept. 20 — Howard Cassady, 85, Hall of Fame football player (Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns), Heisman Trophy winner (1955)
Oct. 21 — Willie Brown, 78, Hall of Fame football player (Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders) [pictured right]
Oct. 28 — Al Bianchi, 87, basketball player (Philadelphia 76ers), coach (Seattle SuperSonics) and general manager (New York Knicks)
Oct. 30 — Ron Fairly, 81, baseball player (LA Dodgers, Montreal Expos) and broadcaster (Seattle Mariners)
Nov. 11 — Charles Rogers, 38, football player (Detroit Lions)
Dec. 13 — Carl Scheer, 82, ABA (Denver Nuggets) and NBA (Charlotte Hornets) executive
Dec. 20 — Junior Johnson, 88, NASCAR racer
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon them.
May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Amen.