Church

Jan. 3 — Msgr. William Stetson, Opus Dei priest

Jan. 9 — Bishop Joseph Howze, 95, of Biloxi, Mississippi (1977-2001)

Jan. 17 — Father Anthony Watsham, 94, Zimbabwean entomologist

Jan. 22 — Bishop John Smith, 83, of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Florida (1991-1995), and Trenton, New Jersey (1997-2010)

Jan. 24 — Cardinal Fernando Sebastián Aguilar, 89, of Spain

Feb. 2 — Auxiliary Bishop Walter Edyvean, 80, of Boston (2001-2014)

Feb. 6 — Father Edwin Barnes, 84, British Catholic priest and former Anglican bishop

Feb. 11 — Msgr. Eulade Rudahunga, 97, Rwandan priest and genocide survivor

Feb. 15 — Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Costello, 89, of Syracuse, New York (1978-2004)

Feb. 24 — Father Lothar Zenetti, 93, German theologian and hymnist (Segne dieses Kind)

Feb. 28 — Bishop Elliot Thomas, 92, of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands (1993-1999)

March 10 — Auxiliary Bishop René Arnold Valero, 88, of Brooklyn (1980-2005)

March 14 — Cardinal Godfried Danneels, 85, of Belgium [pictured right]

March 20 — Bishop Joseph Adamec, 83, of Altoona-Johnstown, Pennsylvania (1987-2011)

March 21 — Bishop Francis Quinn, 97, of Sacramento, California (1980-1993)

April 6 — Auxiliary Bishop George Rueger, 89, of Worcester, Massachusetts (1987-2005)

April 12 — Bishop Ronald Herzog, 76, of Alexandria, Virginia (2005-2017)

April 17 — Jesuit Father James Schall, 91, U.S. priest, teacher and writer [pictured right]

May 7 — Jean Vanier, 90, Canadian philosopher, theologian and humanitarian, founder of L’Arche [pictured above]

May 9 — Auxiliary Bishop David Arias Pérez, 89, of Newark, New Jersey (1983-2004)

May 12 — Cardinal Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, 98, patriarch of Antioch (1986-2011) [pictured above]

May 25 — Bishop Joseph Galante, 80, of Camden, New Jersey (2004-2013)

June 5 — Cardinal Elio Sgreccia, 90, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life (2005-2008) [pictured right]

June 13 — Bishop Pierre DuMaine, 87, of San Jose, California (1981-1999)

June 17 — Father Michał Łos, 31, Polish priest for 25 days who was ordained in his hospital bed

June 18 — Bishop Stephen Blaire, 77, of Stockton, California (1999-2018)

July 11 — Auxiliary Bishop Robert Christian, 70, of San Francisco (since 2018)

July 11 — Vincent Lambert, 42, who was at the center of a medical court battle in France

July 13 — Cardinal Paolo Sardi, 84, of Italy

July 14 — Bishop Paul Zipfel, 83, of Bismarck, North Dakota (1996-2011)

July 19 — Bishop John Elya, 90, Melkite bishop of the Newton Eparchy (1993-2004)

July 21 — Cardinal José Estepa Llaurens, 93, of Spain

July 25 — Father M. Owen Lee, 89, music scholar

July 26 — Cardinal Jaime Lucas Ortega y Alamino, 82, of Cuba [pictured right]

Aug. 11 — Cardinal Sergio Obeso Rivera, 87, of Mexico

Aug. 29 — Cardinal Achille Silvestrini, 95, prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches (1991-2000)

Sept. 3 — Cardinal José de Jesús Pimiento Rodríguez, 100, of Colombia

Sept. 4 — Cardinal Roger Etchegaray, 96, of France [pictured above]

Sept. 22 — Archbishop Harry Flynn, 86, of St. Paul and Minneapolis (1995-2008)

Sept. 26 — Cardinal William Levada, 83, archbishop of Portland, Oregon (1986-1995), and San Francisco (1995-2005) and CDF prefect [pictured right]

Sept. 27 — Bishop John Snyder, 93, of St. Augustine, Florida (1979-2000)

Sept. 27 — Bishop John Kinney, 82, of Bismarck, North Dakota (1982-1995), and St. Cloud, Minnesota (1995-2013)

Oct. 8 — Cardinal Serafim Fernandes de Araújo, 95, of Brazil

Oct. 9 — Bishop Thomas Flanagan, 88, of San Antonio, Texas (1998-2005)

Oct. 29 — Bishop Richard Lennon, 72, of Cleveland (2006-2016)

Oct. 30 — Auxiliary Bishop Francis Irwin, 85, of Boston (1996-2009)

Oct. 31 — Bishop Roger Morin, 78, of Biloxi, Mississippi (2009-2016)

Dec. 1 — Bishop Paul Sirba, 59, of Duluth, Minnesota (since 2009)

Dec. 2 — Father Richard Rieman, 94, first Opus Dei priest from the U.S.

Dec. 30 — Cardinal Prospero Grech, 94, theologian

 

Culture & Entertainment

Jan. 2 — Bob Einstein, 76, actor (“Super Dave Osborne”)

Jan. 2 — Daryl Dragon, 76, musician (Captain & Tennille)

Jan. 3 — Herb Kelleher, 87, co-founder of Southwest Airlines

Jan. 3 — Sylvia Chase, 80, ABC News journalist

Jan. 15 — Carol Channing, 97, actress (Hello, Dolly!)

Jan. 16 — John Bogle, 89, founder of The Vanguard Group

Jan. 29 — James Ingram, 66, musician

Feb. 7 — Albert Finney, 82, actor [pictured right]

Feb. 10 — Jan-Michael Vincent, 73, actor

Feb. 15 — Lee Radziwill, 85, socialite and sister of Jacqueline Onassis

Feb. 16 — Bruno Ganz, 77, Swiss actor (Downfall)

Feb. 19 — Karl Lagerfeld, 85, German fashion designer

Feb. 21 — Peter Tork, 77, musician and actor (The Monkees)

Feb. 21 — Stanley Donen, 94, director (Singin’ in the Rain)

Feb. 23 — Katherine Helmond, 89, actress (SoapWho’s the Boss?)

Feb. 28 — André Previn, 89, composer and conductor

March 4 — Keith Flint, 49, English singer (The Prodigy)

March 4 — Luke Perry, 52, actor (Beverly Hills, 90210)

March 16 — Alan Krueger, 58, economist

March 29 — Agnès Varda, 90, French film director

March 31 — Nipsey Hussle, 33, rapper

April 7 — Seymour Cassel, 84, actor

April 9 — Charles Van Doren, 93, academic, writer, part of the 1950s quiz-show scandals

April 9 — Richard Cole, 103, last surviving member of the Doolittle Raid

April 12 — Georgia Engel, 70, actress (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)

April 23 — Henry Bloch, 96, co-founder of H&R Block

April 28 — John Singleton, 51, director and producer

April 30 — Peter Mayhew, 74, actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars

May 8 — Jim Fowler, 89, Wild Kingdom zoologist

May 11 — Peggy Lipton, 72, actress (The Mod Squad)

May 13 — Doris Day, 97, actress and singer [pictured above]

May 14 — Tim Conway, 85, actor and comedian [pictured right]

May 15 — Georgie Anne Geyer, 84, syndicated columnist

May 16 — I.M. Pei, 102, Chinese-born American architect [pictured above]

May 17 — Herman Wouk, 103, author (The Caine MutinyThe Winds of War)

May 24 — Edmund Morris, 78, biographer

May 25 — Claus von Bülow, 92, Danish-British socialite

May 30 — Leon Redbone, 69, musician

June 6 — Dr. John, 77, musician

June 15 — Franco Zeffirelli, 96, Italian director (Romeo and JulietJesus of Nazareth) [pictured right]

June 16 — Alan Brinkley, 70, historian

June 17 — Gloria Vanderbilt, 95, socialite and fashion designer [pictured above]

June 22 — Judith Krantz, 91, author

June 23 — Dave Bartholomew, 100, musician and songwriter (Ain’t That a Shame, I Hear You Knocking, I’m Walkin’)

July 2 — Lee Iacocca, 94, automobile executive

July 3 — Arte Johnson, 90, comedian (Laugh-In)

July 6 — Cameron Boyce, 20, actor

July 9 — Rip Torn, 88, actor

July 10 — Valentina Cortese, 96, Italian actress (Brother Sun, Sister Moon)

July 19 — Rutger Hauer, 75, actor (Blade Runner) [pictured right]

July 22 — Art Neville, 81, musician (The Neville Brothers)

July 22 — Christopher Kraft Jr., 95, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center (1972-1982)

Aug. 5 — Toni Morrison, 88, author and Nobel laureate [pictured above]

Aug. 16 — Peter Fonda, 79, actor

Aug. 29 — Jim Leavelle, 99, police escort for Lee Harvey Oswald

Aug. 30 — Valerie Harper, 80, actress (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)

Sept. 11 — T. Boone Pickens, 91, businessman and philanthropist

Sept. 13 — Eddie Money, 70, singer

Sept. 15 — Ric Ocasek, 75, musician (The Cars)

Sept. 17 — Cokie Roberts, 75, NPR/ABC News journalist [pictured right]

Sept. 23 — Robert Hunter, 78, lyricist (Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan)

Sept. 30 — Jessye Norman, 74, opera singer [pictured above]

Oct. 4 — Diahann Carroll, 84, actress

Oct. 6 — Ginger Baker, 80, drummer (Cream, Blind Faith)

Oct. 6 — Rip Taylor, 88, comedian

Oct. 11 — Alexei Leonov, 85, Russian cosmonaut and first person to walk in space

Oct. 11 — Robert Forster, 78, actor

Oct. 14 — Harold Bloom, 89, literary critic and writer (The Western Canon: The Books and School of the Ages)

Oct. 17 — Bill Macy, 97, actor (Maude)

Nov. 1 — Rudy Boesch, 91, Survivor contestant

Nov. 29 — Irving Burgie, 95, songwriter for Harry Belafonte (Day-O)

Dec. 1 — Shelley Morrison, 83, actress (The Flying Nun)

Dec. 8 — Caroll Spinney, 85, muppeteer (“Big Bird”)

Dec. 12 — Danny Aiello, 86, actor

Dec. 25 — Lee Mendelson, 86, producer of A Charlie Brown Christmas

Dec. 26 — Jerry Herman, 88, Tony-winning composer

Dec. 27 — Don Imus, 79, radio host

 

Politics

Feb. 7 — John Dingell, 92, congressman (1955-2015)

Feb. 10 — Walter Jones Jr., 76, congressman (since 1995)

Feb. 12 — Lyndon LaRouche, 96, American political activist

April 6 — Fritz Hollings, 97, senator (1966-2005)

April 28 — Richard Lugar, 87, senator (1977-2013)

April 29 — Ellen Tauscher, 67, congresswoman (1997-2009)

May 16 — Bob Hawke, 89, Australian politician

May 30 — Thad Cochran, 81, congressman and senator (1973-2018)

June 17 — Mohamed Morsi, 67, Egyptian politician

July 9 — Ross Perot, 89, American billionaire presidential candidate [pictured right]

July 16 — John Paul Stevens, 99, associate justice of the Supreme Court (1975-2010) [pictured above]

July 21 — Robert Morgenthau, 99, U.S. district attorney in New York

July 22 — Li Peng, 90, Chinese politician

Aug. 23 — David Koch, 79, political financier

Sept. 6 — Robert Mugabe, 95, Zimbabwean dictator

Sept. 26 — Jacques Chirac, 86, French politician

Oct. 17 — Elijah Cummings, 68, congressman (since 1996)

Oct. 27 — John Conyers, 90, congressman (1965-2017)

Dec. 8 — Paul Volcker, 92, chairman of the Federal Reserve (1979-1987)

 

Sports

Jan. 13 — Mel Stottlemyre, 77, baseball player (New York Yankees) and coach (New York Mets, Houston Astros)

Feb. 3 — Bob Friend, 88, baseball player (Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, New York Yankees)

Feb. 7 — Frank Robinson, 83, Hall of Fame baseball player (Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles) and manager (Cleveland Indians) [pictured right]

Feb. 15 — Gene Littler, 88, golfer, U.S. Open winner (1961)

Feb. 19 — Don Newcombe, 92, baseball player (Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians)

March 4 — Ted Lindsay, 93, Hall of Fame hockey player (Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks)

March 9 — Harry Howell, 86, Hall of Fame hockey player (New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings)

March 9 — Julia Ruth Stevens, 102, daughter of Babe Ruth

April 9 — Marilynn Smith, 89, golfer

April 12 — Forrest Gregg, 85, Hall of Fame football player (Green Bay Packers) and coach (Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns)

April 25 — John Havlicek, 79, Hall of Fame basketball player (Boston Celtics) [pictured right]

April 29 — Gino Marchetti, 93, Hall of Fame football player (Baltimore Colts)

May 2 — Red Kelly, 91, Hall of Fame hockey player (Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs) and Canadian politician

May 26 — Bart Starr, 85, Hall of Fame football player (Green Bay Packers) and coach, Super Bowl MVP (1967, 1968)  [pictured above]

May 27 — Bill Buckner, 69, baseball player (Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox)

June 13 — Pat Bowlen, 75, Denver Broncos owner

July 1 — Tyler Skaggs, 27, baseball player (Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels)

July 10 — Jim Bouton, 80, baseball player (New York Yankees, Houston Astros) and actor (The Long Goodbye)

July 10 — Walt Michaels, 89, football player (Cleveland Browns) and coach (New York Jets)

July 14 — Pernell “Sweetpea” Whitaker, 55, boxer

July 17 — Pumpsie Green, 85, baseball player (Boston Red Sox, New York Mets)

July 18 — Mitch Petrus, 32, football player (New York Giants)

July 30 — Nick Buoniconti, 78, Hall of Fame football player (Miami Dolphins, Boston Patriots) [pictured right]

Aug. 3 — Cliff Branch, 71, football player (Oakland Raiders)

Aug. 17 — Cedric Benson, 36, football player (Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears)

Aug. 18 — Jack Whitaker, 95, sportscaster

Aug. 19 — Al Jackson, 83, baseball player (Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals)

Sept. 6 — Chris Duncan, 38, baseball player (St. Louis Cardinals)

Sept. 20 — Howard Cassady, 85, Hall of Fame football player (Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns), Heisman Trophy winner (1955)

Oct. 21 — Willie Brown, 78, Hall of Fame football player (Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders) [pictured right]

Oct. 28 — Al Bianchi, 87, basketball player (Philadelphia 76ers), coach (Seattle SuperSonics) and general manager (New York Knicks)

Oct. 30 — Ron Fairly, 81, baseball player (LA Dodgers, Montreal Expos) and broadcaster (Seattle Mariners)

Nov. 11 — Charles Rogers, 38, football player (Detroit Lions)

Dec. 13 — Carl Scheer, 82, ABA (Denver Nuggets) and NBA (Charlotte Hornets) executive

Dec. 20 — Junior Johnson, 88, NASCAR racer

 

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon them.
May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Amen.