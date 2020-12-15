US Constitution’s 9 Protectors From COVID Overreach

COMMENTARY: It’s looking as if only nine people can stop the First Amendment being torn up in front of your eyes.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, public officials in several states have been overreaching — and that’s putting it politely. The United States of America faces its most serious public-health crisis in living memory, and what do they do? They make life difficult for people of faith.

First, some elected officials targeted religious gatherings when exercising their executive authority. For reasons we’ll come to in a minute, that didn’t quite work out for them. And now there are ones that have their eyes set on closing religious schools, once again allowing the virus to overcome good governance. It’s looking as if only nine people can stop the First Amendment being torn up in front of your eyes — and those people, as you’ll probably have guessed, are the justices of the Supreme Court.

Let me remind you what happened in early October: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order placing strict attendance limits on houses of worship in certain areas of the state. It was an outrageous assault on freedom of religion, and both Catholics and ultra-Orthodox Jews decided to fight back.

They took the fight to the Supreme Court, which, on the eve of Thanksgiving, tore apart Cuomo’s sinister new regulations. Recognizing that while judges are not public-health experts, the court observed that “even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”

Since the Cuomo orders singled out houses of worship, they were subject to exacting judicial scrutiny. This meant that they had to be narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest.

“Stemming the spread of COVID-19 is unquestionably a compelling interest,” wrote the court in a per curiam opinion, adding, “but there are many other less restrictive rules that could be adopted to minimize the risk to those attending religious services.”

And the Cuomo orders fell — at least for now. Following the court’s strong guidance, restrictions on religious gatherings imposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom have been stopped for now, as well.

Alas, America’s religious believers were not through with their legal fight against secularists in office. Danville Christian Academy, a preschool to grade 12 private school, objected to Kentucky Gov. Andrew Beshear's Nov. 18 order to end in-person instruction at all public and private elementary, middle and high schools in the state while allowing many secular activities and indoor gatherings to continue. The school, joined by the Commonwealth of Kentucky through its attorney general, filed a lawsuit and sought an emergency hearing and temporary restraining order. Daycares, preschools, colleges and universities are open. So, too, are gyms, fitness centers, swimming and bathing facilities, bowling alleys, movie theaters and other indoor recreation facilities, with only some restrictions on capacity.

A lower court sided with Danville Christian and ordered Beshear to stop enforcing the order “on in-person instruction with respect to any religious private school in Kentucky that adheres to applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines.” (It’s worth noting that Danville Christian has been following a detailed hygiene and social-distancing policy that was approved by the local health authority.)

Beshear appealed the order. The Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit vacated the lower court’s order. Since Beshear order shut down all schools, the panel asserted, it did not discriminate based on religion.

Danville Christian Academy and the state’s attorney general have filed papers with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh asking for emergency relief or review by the full court. They make a compelling argument: Once the state starts handing out less restrictive rules to a “favored class” of secular conduct, it must justify treating religious institutions less favorably: “If shopping malls, college basketball arenas, and daycares are open, why not classrooms providing religious education?”

Resolving this case should be easy. The “very severe restrictions on attendance at religious services” under the Cuomo orders pale in comparison to the Beshear order, which closes religious schools to all of their students. And as the court this past summer recognized in Our Lady of Guadalupe v. Morrisey-Berru, religious schools are just as vital to many faiths in the United States as religious worship itself. Further, as pointed out by Becket law in an amicus brief, the First Amendment also protects the right of parents to direct the religious upbringing and education of their children.

Five justices in the New York case wrote that “stemming the spread of COVID-19 is unquestionably a compelling interest.” But that is not the end of the inquiry when constitutionally protected rights are infringed. Restrictions on freedoms must also be done in the least restrictive means possible. And Beshear has endorsed less restrictive alternatives to shutting down other secular activities like bowling, watching basketball or going to the movies. Surely schoolchildren learning about their faith deserve the same treatment.

Another victory for religious freedom at the court is likely just days away. This comes none too soon. Catholic high schools in Michigan are also seeking judicial relief from a similar school-closure order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But why has it come to this? Appalling orders like those issued by Cuomo, Newsom and Beshear strike at the heart of religious freedom at a time when faith is so vital for many Americans and their families. Fortunately, as at least five of the nine justices currently sitting on the Supreme Court today hold fast to the understanding that “the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.” Not even in a pandemic.