Notable Quotables: A Selection of the Register’s ‘Quote of the Week’ for 2020

From the Editors: Most print editions of the Register feature words of wisdom extracted from a story in that edition. Below we present the quotes as they appeared in print in 2020.

“We need to pray for our country.”

— Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, amid the presidential impeachment

The “personal love that God has for each human being ... is the inspiration for my own fight for life.”

— Lila Rose of Live Action

“You can’t have a richer life than a life active in the Church.”

— Francis Maier, longtime assistant to Archbishop Charles Chaput

“We’re here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

— President Donald Trump to March for Life 2020 attendees

“The Church’s urgent concern is expressed continuously that even in remote areas the Catholic faithful have more frequent and deeper access to the Eucharist.”

— Cardinal Gerhard Müller, commentary on Querida Amazonia

“First and foremost, ‘keep calm and carry on’ is super important, because we all have work to do ... unless we have a respiratory infection, in which case we should stay home until that passes.”

— Dr. Timothy Flanigan on living life amid coronavirus fears, in March 2020

“The Immaculate Conception is the one who was protected by God, and Mary is the one who protects us.”

— Msgr. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, rector of Lourdes Shrine

“We have an anchor: By his cross we have been saved. We have a rudder: By his cross we have been redeemed. We have a hope: By his cross we have been healed and embraced.”

— Pope Francis’ homily on March 27 during the blessing of the world

“Jesus gives us the strength to face every trial with faith, with hope and with love.”

— Pope Francis

“Accepting reasonable safety measures, and making proper distinctions, we must preach the Gospel.”

— Msgr. Charles Pope on living the faith amid the coronavirus pandemic

“If the liquor store is open, the church has to be allowed to open.”

— Robert George, the McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University and former chairman of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, on reopening churches amid pandemic

“We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”

— Pope Francis

“We must not surrender our religious liberty to the voices that seek the destruction of our public presence.”

— Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin, guest editorial

“This is a moment to celebrate that the Supreme Court’s two decisions have drawn a very clear line in defense of religious freedom and the First Amendment.”

— Register Publisher Michael Warsaw on recent high-court cases

“We believe that Mass is essential and that it can be done safely.”

— Dr. Thomas McGovern, a former clinical research physician for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and one of the authors of the Thomistic Institute’s guidelines for safely celebrating Mass.

“Beirut is now in a miserable state.”

— Michel Constantin, regional director for the Beirut-based office of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, following the chemical explosion in the Lebanese port

“For Catholics, faith and works are both important measures of one’s Catholicity.”

— Register Publisher Michael Warsaw on Catholic politicians

“We are called to take care of the most vulnerable, and you can’t get more vulnerable than the unborn.”

— Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and a missionary surgeon

“We should rightly look at abortion as the government-sanctioned atrocity of our time.”

— Register Publisher Michael Warsaw on the Election 2020 news cycle

“A judge must apply the law as written.”

— Then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation process

“It would be in a position to block legislation hostile to religious freedom or the pro-life cause.”

— Professor Robert George on how GOP control of the Senate would be a crucial check on harmful bills

“The [U.S.] bishops themselves must ... demonstrate their own commitment to transparency and renewal as well as a willingness to continue to ask how McCarrick’s deceitful ways continue to influence the Church in the U.S.”

— Register Publisher Michael Warsaw on the McCarrick Report