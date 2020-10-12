Letters 10.11.20

Election Coverage

I have recently subscribed to the National Catholic Register, and I thank you for your wonderful work.

I learn more and more each day about our Church.

There have been a lot of articles lately about the Democratic stance on abortion, and I commend you for your coverage. I have been trying to sway a few fellow Catholics about the dangers of the Biden/Harris ticket.

Many say that “right to life” is not the only thing to consider when casting a vote, while I think if one is truly pro-life, the rest — a moral life and all it entails — would naturally follow; however, others don’t see this.

They see abortion as one separate issue and not as important as Black Lives Matter, “LGBT,” even just getting Trump out of office no matter the cost.

I was wondering if your fine, well-educated staff could write an article that would help us fight other hot topics eloquently, such as gay/lesbian issues, social programs and foreign policy that may conflict with our Catholic faith; or if there can be a comparison article to point out the Democrat/Republican views on these topics.

Thank you for your work.

I pray for all of you daily as you print the truth about our faith.

Cindy Delaria

San Bernardino, California

The Long Lent of 2020

I am writing this reflection in the hope of helping my fellow Catholics persevere through the present pandemic.

As a cradle Catholic I have received ashes on Ash Wednesday more than 70 times.

As an extraordinary minister of Communion, I had the privilege of assisting the priests and deacons in my parish in the distribution of ashes on Feb. 26. The placing of ashes on the forehead is a symbol of our immortality.

Who could have imagined that more than 30 days from Ash Wednesday, a global pandemic would cause an astronomical number of deaths worldwide.

Lent 2020 will be remembered until the day we die. The marching orders given for Lent have always been prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Without a doubt, during Lent 2020, prayer was being given its proper place.

Much time now can be given to prayer, especially family prayer.

Remember the saying, “The family that prays together stays together”?

The excuse “too busy to pray” is no longer an excuse.

Fasting was perhaps a little easier during Lent 2020. No restaurant dining — takeout only. No time for bar hopping.

One could not ask the bartender for another beer while watching an NBA game or an MLB game, or the last deciding hole of a PGA tournament.

These moments were gone during Lent 2020.

Lent 2020 introduced us to a new form of almsgiving — the giving of ourselves to family and friends.

Now we are taking that walk around the block. This walk has forced us, even though at a distance, to meet neighbors we have not known before. We meet a neighbor who we never knew before has a child in St. Jude Hospital.

Maybe we meet another neighbor who is a member of our parish.

The sacrifice of the Mass and the reception of Holy Communion has always been available. This cradle Catholic has attended thousands of Masses and received the Eucharist the same number of times.

Such memories go back to grade-school days, high school, 10 years of life in the seminary, and then married life. Those memories are shared by many of my fellow parishioners who are daily communicants.

One of my most heart-wrenching moments pertaining to the Holy Eucharist occurred on March 13, when I had to tell a bedridden friend at a local nursing facility that I would not be able to bring him the Eucharist for a while.

He asked when I was coming back, and I could not give him the answer.

On that 13th day of March I had great difficulty in bringing him the Eucharist on account of the closure of visitors to the nursing facility. I did manage to see my friend.

Before going to bed that night, as I was writing in my journal, there was a Voice that spoke to my heart: “I will not forget what you did this day for Me.”

Tom Gagliano

Cordova, Tennessee

Overlooked Resource

As a fellow Catholic, I would like to share a thought with you.

We believe in the life hereafter, and those who achieve it are called “saints.”

How many millions of American saints might there be in heaven?

Yet do we pray to them as a group in this time of trying national crisis? It seems as though a great spiritual resource is being overlooked.

This true story emanates from the halls of a university. It was the time of year for the alumni to contribute to the annual fundraiser.

One alumnus had consistently written a check for $25,000, but that year there was nothing from him.

The director of the fundraising committee gave him a call and politely inquired about the absence of his donation.

The answer was simple and straightforward: “Nobody asked.”

It has always been my Christian belief in the Communion of Saints: that a saint’s attention is but a prayer away, and they will readily intercede to God for us, but there is a basic requirement. Intercession requires petition.

I believe that the numerous American saints in heaven have a special affection for us.

They raised families here, with generations to follow; walked our land, worked hard to build this country, while countless brave gave their lives in wars, to allow us to live where the flag of freedom flies.

Vincent J. Cincotta

Hollywood, Florida